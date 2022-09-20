Open Menu

Terra, AB Asset plan 174 apartments in Coconut Grove

Existing 140-key The Malone hotel would be demolished

Miami /
Sep.September 20, 2022 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Terra's David Martin and AB Asset Management's Getzy Fellig with rendering of Residences in the Grove (Terra Group, LinkedIn, Getty)

AB Asset Management’s Getzy Fellig and Terra’s David Martin with rendering of Residences in the Grove (Terra Group, LinkedIn, Getty)

After embarking on projects throughout Miami-Dade County, David Martin’s Terra is making another play on a market it knows well: Coconut Grove.

Miami-based Terra and Miami Beach-based AB Asset Management want to replace The Malone hotel at 2835 Tigertail Avenue in Miami with a five-story apartment building, according to city records. The Residences in the Grove would have 174 units; 24,000 square feet of retail; and 344 parking spaces.

Miami’s Urban Development Review Board will vote on the project at its Wednesday meeting. The proposal fits in the existing city zoning for the site, but the board still reviews projects, including those over 200,000 square feet.

Terra and AB Asset, through an affiliate, bought the 2.2-acre site that now is home to the 140-key hotel for $31 million last year. The existing three-story building, completed in 1966, was once apartments, city records show.

The Arquitectonica-designed project will include a coral rock façade and other features that will blend with Coconut Grove’s greenery, according to an emailed statement from Martin.

Construction of Residences in the Grove is expected to start next year, Martin said in his statement.

AB Asset, led by co-founders Zalman “Getzy” Fellig and Shmuel “Sam” Zalmanov, has residential and retail real estate investments in South Florida, as well as in Louisiana, Georgia, New York, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to its website.

Terra has a long history of developing in Coconut Grove but has been focused on other Miami-Dade markets recently.

In Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Terra is developing the first phase of its CentroCity mixed-use project. It includes a revamp of the existing plaza and construction of a 470-unit apartment complex at 3825 Northwest Seventh Street, next to Magic City Casino.

In Bay Harbor Islands, Terra is building a residential project with offices and retail at 1177 Kane Concourse.

The developer also is making a major play on South Beach. Terra and Russell Galbut’s GFO Investment are building the Five Park condo tower at the entrance to the barrier island at Fifth Street, on the site of the former South Shore Hospital. A few blocks north, the duo also wants to redevelop the Miami Beach Community Health Center at 710 Alton Road.

Terra also has other projects in the works in Coconut Grove. It is developing the Mr. C Residences condominium, and its Grove Central apartment and retail project topped off this summer.

Terra’s completed Coconut Grove projects include the Grove at Grand Bay condominium, known for its pair of twisting towers; and Park Grove condos.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coconut grovedavid martinMiamimultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Marketterra

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Electra America's Joe Lubeck with rendering of Southplace City Center (Electra America)
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    Grand Peaks Properties' Luke Simpson and Nick Simpson; renderings of the proposed Empire Brickell project (Corwil Architects, Grand Peaks Properties, Getty)
    Grand Peaks proposes 26-story apartment tower in Brickell
    Grand Peaks proposes 26-story apartment tower in Brickell
    American Landmark CEO Joe Lubeck and the High Ridge Landing apartment complex at 3609 High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach (American Landmark, Google Maps)
    American Landmark sells Boynton Beach apartments for $71M
    American Landmark sells Boynton Beach apartments for $71M
    2100 Northwest Miami Court, 2101 Northwest First Avenue and 2127 Northwest First Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Another Wynwood dev site hits market asking above $30M
    Another Wynwood dev site hits market asking above $30M
    From left: Isaac Toledano, Teddy Sagi, Jorge Pérez and Michael Masanoff with a rendering of Transit Village (Related, LinkedIn, Rendering via Arquitectonica)
    Pérez and Sagi’s Transit Village in WPB advances
    Pérez and Sagi’s Transit Village in WPB advances
    Rendering of Prospect's plans to develop Advantis Lauderhill and Prospect's Navish Chawla (Prospect Real Estate Group, Getty)
    Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments
    Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments
    Lyon Living CEO Frank Suryan Jr. and 4108 Pine Island Road in Sunrise (Lyon Living, Courtyards at Sunrise)
    Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex
    Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex
    Rendering of the project at 1360 Collins Avenue (Getty)
    Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel
    Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.