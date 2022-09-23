Open Menu

Sabet buys development site in Miami’s A&E District

Los Angeles and New York-based multifamily developer acquired property for $14M

Miami /
Sep.September 23, 2022 01:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1600 Northeast Second Avenue, a & E District

1600 Northeast Second Avenue (Loopnet, Getty)

The Sabet Group is the latest out-of-town multifamily developer to plant a flag in South Florida, acquiring a redevelopment site in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District.

An affiliate of Sabet, a Los Angeles-based and New York-based multifamily development firm led by Andre and Edward Sabetfard, paid $14.3 million for the 0.5-acre property at 1600 Northeast Second Avenue, records show. The site currently houses a 10,700-square-foot commercial building that was completed in 1950.

The seller, Miami Cash Register, managed by President Eileen Myers Soler, paid $410,000 for the property in 1985. Miami Cash Register, an office and point-of-sale equipment repair shop, was headquartered in the building.

Ruben Ruban and Ashley Bloom with SVN Commercial Partners represented the seller. The property received seven offers since hitting the market in January and sold at the asking price, Ruban and Bloom said.

The site has city approvals for a 25-story residential project with 250 units. It is in an Opportunity Zone, which allows investors to achieve tax breaks by reinvesting capital gains into development projects in underserved neighborhoods. The site is also near a Miami-Dade Metromover station, so the developers could seek bonuses for projects close to public transit. The property could also be redeveloped into an office building or hotel under the current zoning, Ruban said.

Sabet is a family-owned commercial real estate development and management firm with more than 35 years of experience, according to the company’s website. Sabet’s portfolio is mostly multifamily, but the firm is in the “concept planning phase” of deciding what to build on the Arts & Entertainment District property, Ruban and Bloom said.

“This is their first project in Miami and second in Florida,” Bloom said. “Sabet is a family owned entity out of California and New York, so this represents another sale where owners from those states are shifting to Florida.”

Sabet owns a multifamily project in Lake Mary, Ruban said.

South Florida’s multifamily market has seen an influx of developers from other states looking to capitalize on the region’s booming rental demand and record rents.

During the first half of this year, South Florida multifamily sales hit $5 billion, the second-highest amount in a six-month period on record, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report. Many buyers of multifamily projects and development sites are first-time buyers in South Florida, Cushman found. “Out-of-state private capital investors will continue to dominate the market,” the report states.

Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based LCOR is among the new multifamily players setting up in the Arts & Entertainment District. In May, the firm paid $49 million for a 1.1-acre vacant lot at 1775 Biscayne Boulevard where LCOR plans to build a 540-unit apartment tower.

Also in May, Clearline Real Estate, a New York-based developer led by former Kushner executive Jenny Bernell, bought a 0.9-acre property at 1550 Northeast Miami Place for $19.8 million. The site has city approvals for a 240-story apartment project with 427 units, but the height could be doubled as a bonus through a city public benefits program.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Arts & Entertainment Districtdev sitesMiami-Dade CountymultifamilyOpportunity ZonesSouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Truist Securities' John Gregg with 7600 Northwest 82nd Place (Truist Securities, JLL)
    Hot deal for cold storage: Truist buys, leases back Quirch Foods’ Medley site
    Hot deal for cold storage: Truist buys, leases back Quirch Foods’ Medley site
    South Florida
    Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
    Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
    Balzebre Investments' Robert Balzebre with 8710 Southwest 72nd Street
    Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
    Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
    Terra's David Martin and AB Asset Management's Getzy Fellig with rendering of Residences in the Grove (Terra Group, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Terra, AB Asset plan 174 apartments in Coconut Grove
    Terra, AB Asset plan 174 apartments in Coconut Grove
    Electra America's Joe Lubeck with rendering of Southplace City Center (Electra America)
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    6001 Southwest 70th Street (Google Maps)
    Duncan Hillsley drops $18M on bulk condo purchase of South Miami student housing
    Duncan Hillsley drops $18M on bulk condo purchase of South Miami student housing
    Easton Group’s Edward Easton and 3121 Northwest 125th Street (Easton Group, Google Maps)
    Easton adds Miami-Dade warehouse to industrial portfolio
    Easton adds Miami-Dade warehouse to industrial portfolio
    Jade Signature (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.