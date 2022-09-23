Open Menu

Swire, Related score approval to widen planned Brickell office tower

Floor plates will now range from 40K sf to 60K sf

Sep.September 23, 2022
By Katherine Kallergis
Related's Stephen Ross, Swire Properties' Kieran Bowers and renderings of One Brickell City Centre (LinkedIn, Getty, Swire Properties and Related Companies)

Swire Properties and Stephen Ross’ Related Companies can expand their planned One Brickell City Centre skyscraper, a move they say is geared toward attracting top tenants.

The Miami City Commission approved an amendment to Miami-based Swire’s special area plan allowing for larger floor sizes. Commissioners also approved a development agreement that outlines public benefits to the city, during a commission meeting on Thursday.

Read more

The 1,000-foot tower, planned for 700 Brickell Avenue and 799 Brickell Avenue, will mark the tallest commercial high-rise in Florida and one of the tallest buildings in the state.

The floor plates will now range from 40,000 square feet on taller floors, to 60,000 square feet on lower floors, filings show, with the building capped at 2.85 million square feet. A spokesperson for the developer said the floor plates are the largest “ever approved” in the city of Miami.

Construction could begin next year, according to a statement from the developers.

The public benefits include a new fire station for the area. At Thursday’s meeting, Swire’s attorney, Spencer Crowley, said it could complete and open a temporary fire station within four months, pending permit approvals. Swire will also work with the city to find a better site for a permanent station. If not, it will likely build the permanent station at 158 Southwest Seventh Street, which is west of Brickell City Centre.

One Brickell City Centre will mark the second phase of Swire’s $1 billion-plus mixed-use development. The first phase, with retail, office, hotel and residential components, spans nearly 5 million square feet. Arquitectonica is the architect.

New York-based Related, led by billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins owner Ross, has grown its office portfolio in West Palm Beach over the years. Related Companies recently unveiled plans for its latest development, a 25-story building with 456,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail in downtown West Palm called 515 Fern.

Ross is also hoping to close on his purchase of the historic Deauville Miami Beach hotel, if he can secure voters’ blessing in November to build his proposed project on the site. Ross enlisted architect Frank Gehry to design that project.




