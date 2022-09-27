Open Menu

Coral Gables closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $7.3M to $2.2M

Miami /
Sep.September 27, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Gables Club Tower II at 60 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables (Condo.com, Getty)

Condo sales volume and average sale prices rose last week in Miami-Dade County.

Sales totaled $126.3 million, above the $107.9 million from the week prior. The average sale price also jumped to $765,000 from $714,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $2.2 million to $7.3 million, compared to $2.7 million to $15 million the previous week.

Gables Club in Coral Gables took the top spot last week. Unit TSE at 60 Edgewater Drive Collins Avenue pulled in $7.3 million. Allison Blumenthal with Brown Harris Stevens had the listing, and Ashley Cusack with Berkshire Hathaway represented the buyer.

Continuum on South Beach, in Miami Beach, took second place with a $6.5 million sale. Roland Ortiz with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and Sonia Toth with Brown Harris Stevens worked with the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 18th to Sept. 24th:

Most expensive

Gables Club, 60 Edgewater Drive, unit TSE | 265 days on the market | $7.3M | $911 psf | Listing agent: Allison Blumenthal with Brown Harris Stevens | Buyer’s agent: Ashley Cusack with Berkshire Hathaway

Least expensive

Lake Villa, 739 Crandon Boulevard, unit PH1 | 224 days on the market | $2.2M | $990 psf | Listing agent: Monica Slodarz with Compass | Buyer’s agent: Roberta Fittipaldi with United Realty

Most days on market

Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue, unit 1701 | 846 days on the market | $5.8M | $1,384 psf | Listing agent: Heloisa Arazi with AMG International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Allison Turk with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

Fewest days on market

Surf Club, 9111 Collins Avenue unit N-712 | 6 days on the market | $3.8M | $3,056 psf | Listing agent: Ximena Penuela with Fort Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ximena Penuela with Fort Realty




