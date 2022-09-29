Open Menu

Montford, Opterra JV buys Hilton Garden Inn Miami Beach for $28M

Hotel had been owned by Baywood Hotels since 2013

Miami /
Sep.September 29, 2022 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Montford Group' Sunju Patel and Opterra Capital Glenn Alba with 2940 Collins Avenue (Montford Group, Getty)

Montford Group’ Sunju Patel and Opterra Capital Glenn Alba with 2940 Collins Avenue (Montford Group, Getty)

A joint venture bought the Hilton Garden Inn Miami Beach from Baywood Hotels for $28 million.

Montford Group and Opterra Capital, led by Sunju Patel and Glenn Alba, respectively, bought the eight-story, 96-key hotel at 2940 Collins Avenue, records show.

The price equates to $292,000 per room.

The partnership secured a $20.2 million mortgage from Georgia-based Synovus Bank to finance the deal, records show.

Baywood Hotels, led by President Al Patel, bought the property in 2013 for $12.5 million, records show. Built in 1935, the hotel sits on 0.2 acres. Baywood completed extensive renovations over a two-year period after the firm acquired the property, according to Sunju Patel and Alba.

Through their partnership, dubbed TMGOC Ventures, Montford and Opterra have invested in 14 hotels across the Southeast, primarily in South Florida and South Carolina, Sunju Patel and Alba said.

The Miami Beach purchase was the result of a conversation among friends. Sunju Patel and Alba took Al Patel out for drinks after they heard rumblings he was looking to sell.

“We approached him to buy, and it was as simple as that,” said Sunju Patel.

The joint venture had been eyeing the Miami market for quite a while, but the Covid surge in pricing made it a difficult market to crack — until the Hilton Garden Inn opportunity came along, he added.

“We got in at the right price,” he said.

The investors plan to expand upon the renovations Baywood completed in 2015, and intend for the hotel to remain a Hilton. Improvements to the lobby, bar, and some of the rooms are in the works, according to Alba.

Patel said the duo has been in talks with the city for three months already, mainly regarding an exterior paint job.

South Florida’s hotel market has had a busy few weeks. Wurzak Hotel Group bought the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Deerfield Beach-Boca Raton for $27 million, the group’s fourth South Florida acquisition.

A Toronto-based investment firm paid $39.3 million for the Lord Balfour hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Tom Assouline and members of the Busch beer family purchased the Red South Beach hotel on Collins Avenue, near the Hilton Garden Inn, for $33 million.

And Chetrit Group’s lender for its shuttered Tides South Beach hotel scored a legal victory, when a judge ruled that the developer had violated its mortgage agreement.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelsmiami beachMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joseph Chetrit and The Tides South Beach (Getty, The Tides South Beach)
    Chetrit’s lender scores victory in South Beach hotel foreclosure
    Chetrit’s lender scores victory in South Beach hotel foreclosure
    100 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach with Ally Visram and Howard Wurzak (Wurzak Hotel Group, Google Maps)
    Wurzak buys Deerfield Beach DoubleTree for $27M
    Wurzak buys Deerfield Beach DoubleTree for $27M
    6345 Collins Avenue (Colliers)
    Oceanfront Casablanca condo-hotel in Miami Beach for sale
    Oceanfront Casablanca condo-hotel in Miami Beach for sale
    Allied Partners' Eric Hadar and RH's Gary Friedman with the Savoy hotel (Allied Partners, Getty, Google Maps)
    Inside RH’s plans for $100M renovation of Miami Beach hotel
    Inside RH’s plans for $100M renovation of Miami Beach hotel
    Randy Walker with 60 Edgewater Drive (ExCo Group, Brown Harris Stevens)
    Gables Club developer Marc Kovens sells his penthouse
    Gables Club developer Marc Kovens sells his penthouse
    Gables Club Tower II at 60 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables (Condo.com, Getty)
    Coral Gables closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Coral Gables closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Lil Wayne and 6480 Allison Road in Miami Beach (Getty Images, Become Legendary/Douglas Elliman Realty)
    Lil Wayne lists Miami Beach mansion for $30M
    Lil Wayne lists Miami Beach mansion for $30M
    Moto Capital Group's Marcos Lima with 350 Ocean Drive (Loopnet, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Toronto firm picks up Ocean Drive hotel for $39M
    Toronto firm picks up Ocean Drive hotel for $39M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.