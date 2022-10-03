Open Menu

Billionaire Jim Clark buys Wellington mansion for $12M

Seller is International Flavors & Fragrances heiress Ellen Van Dyke Holtgers

Miami /
Oct.October 03, 2022 03:45 PM
By Kate Hinsche
12365 Cypress Island Way in Wellington, Ansgar Holtgers and Jim & Kristy Clark (Google Maps, Getty, Instagram/ansgar.holtgers)

Billionaire Netscape founder Jim Clark bought a mansion in Wellington for $12 million, through a trust.

Records show 2000 S Ocean Trust, with West Palm Beach-based attorney Ronald Kochman as trustee, bought the estate at 12365 Cypress Island Way from Ellen Van Dyke Holtgers and her husband, Ansgar Holtgers.

Ellen Van Dyke Holtgers is the granddaughter of William T. Haebler, one of the founders of the publicly traded chemicals company International Flavors & Fragrances. Her husband, their son Ansgar Holtgers Jr. and she are all equestrians who compete in Wellington.

The Holtgers bought the estate for $11 million in 2015, from equestrian, developer and broker Visse Wedel, records show.

2000 S. Ocean Trust is the entity Jim Clark used in his purchase of the 16-acre Ziff family Manalapan estate at 2000 South Ocean Boulevard. Ronald Kochman signed as trustee when Clark bought the estate from the Ziff heirs for $94 million in 2021, and when he sold the property to fellow tech billionaire Larry Ellison for $173 million in June.

The Wellington estate is a fraction of the size and price of the Manalapan property. Built in 2013 on 1.2 acres in the private Cypress Island community of Palm Beach Polo & Golf Club, the estate includes a 9,830-square-foot main house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house, according to the listing. The property looks out over a water feature on Palm Beach Polo’s Cypress Golf Course.

Clark’s wife, Kristy Hinze-Clark, is an avid rider, and competes in Wellington as a show jumper. The couple also owns Artemis Equestrian Farms, the barn backing internationally renowned show jumping couple Markus Beerbaum and Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum.

This is the second Cypress Island estate to sell in recent weeks. Private equity honcho Marc Denis Oken, whose daughter Alise Oken competes on the equestrian circuit, bought a mansion in the community for $10 million.




    Tags
    Equestrian Estateshome salespalm beach countywellington

