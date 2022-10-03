Open Menu

“We’re not sort of in — we’re all in:” A look at Ken Griffin’s plans to reshape Miami

Griffin said he will personally pitch companies like Apple

Miami /
Oct.October 03, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ken Griffin, Development

Ken Griffin (Getty)

Billionaire Ken Griffin revealed details of his plans to put his stamp on Miami — including a waterfront office tower with a helipad, marina and restaurants — that could cost the Citadel founder and CEO $1 billion to develop.

It’s well known that Griffin and his companies, Citadel and Citadel Securities, are relocating from Chicago to Miami. The office tower, which Chicago-based Sterling Bay will build for Citadel, is expected to rise on the bayfront site at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive. Citadel paid $363 million for the lot, and another $286.5 million for the nearby office building at 1221 Brickell Avenue, this year. The company, which leases office space at Southeast Financial Center in downtown Miami, also signed a lease for space at the 830 Brickell office tower that is under construction.

“We’re not sort of in — we’re all in,” Griffin said in an interview with Bloomberg in September.

The planned tower could rise more than 1,000 feet, on par with a number of other skyscrapers in the Miami pipeline. It could be built in five or six years, according to Bloomberg, though it will likely take longer.

Read more

Griffin said he will personally pitch major U.S. companies like Apple as potential tenants.

“I’m going to work to create a building that’s iconic in Miami,” Griffin said. “If it takes longer to fill the building, so be it. It’s more important to me to create the right environment to draw human capital that drives Citadel.”

Griffin, a Daytona Beach native, has paid more than $1 billion over the last decade for real estate from Palm Beach to Miami Beach. He has assembled hundreds of millions of dollars worth of residential properties in Palm Beach, where Citadel will also have an office, and owns homes on Miami Beach’s Star Island and in Coral Gables. This summer, he paid a record $107 million to buy a waterfront home on Miami’s Brickell Avenue.

The huge influx of wealthy buyers to South Florida has made the region less affordable. Alberto Ibarguen, head of the Knight Foundation, told Bloomberg it is an “inorganic infusion of upper-middle-class and rich individuals that are suddenly coming in and widening the wealth gap even more.”

Still, Griffin may have little difficulty attracting supporters.

“Someone like Ken will have no trouble navigating around Miami because he will have instant new best friends,” said billionaire Phillip Frost, Griffin’s neighbor on Star Island. “He will be sought out, no question about that. His job will be to fend them off.”

Katherine Kallergis




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brickellCitadelken griffin

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related's Stephen Ross, Swire Properties' Kieran Bowers and renderings of One Brickell City Centre (LinkedIn, Getty, Swire Properties and Related Companies)
    Swire, Related score approval to widen planned Brickell office tower
    Swire, Related score approval to widen planned Brickell office tower
    From left: AMLI Residential’s Gregory Mutz; Terra’s David Martin; Grand Peaks Properties’ Luke Simpson; Related’s Jorge Perez; and Grand Peaks Properties' Nick Simpson (Getty Images, AMLI, Terra, Grand Peaks Properties, Related, Corwil Architects, Arquitectonica)
    Development bonanza: Four Miami projects nab approval
    Development bonanza: Four Miami projects nab approval
    Grand Peaks Properties' Luke Simpson and Nick Simpson; renderings of the proposed Empire Brickell project (Corwil Architects, Grand Peaks Properties, Getty)
    Grand Peaks proposes 26-story apartment tower in Brickell
    Grand Peaks proposes 26-story apartment tower in Brickell
    Sabadell Financial Center at 1111 Brickell Avenue in Miami, 110 Tower at 110 Southeast Sixth Street in Fort Lauderdale and The Gateway at Wynwood at 2916 North Miami Avenue in Miami with J.C. De Ona of Centennial Bank’s Southeast Florida division, Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield, Chris Lee of CBRE, Shelby Rosenberg of R&B Realty Group and Todd Rosenberg of Pebb Capital (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Pebb Capital, R&B Realty Group, Cushman & Wakefield, CBRE)
    South Florida office sales falter, despite strong leasing
    South Florida office sales falter, despite strong leasing
    Ken Griffin (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Inside Griffin’s billion-dollar South Florida property play
    Inside Griffin’s billion-dollar South Florida property play
    Ken Griffin and Adrienne Arsht with 3031 Brickell Ave (Getty, Atlantic Council, Oak Studios)
    Ken Griffin buyer of Adrienne Arsht’s $107M estate: sources
    Ken Griffin buyer of Adrienne Arsht’s $107M estate: sources
    Adrienne Arsht and the Coconut Grove estate (Arsht via Naomi.cherenson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, 3031 and 3115 Brickell Avenue photos provided by 1 Oak Studios)
    Adrienne Arsht’s Coconut Grove estate sells for record $107M
    Adrienne Arsht’s Coconut Grove estate sells for record $107M
    Empira’s Rafael Aregger with 3025 and 3051 Southwest Third Avenue (LinkedIn, Revuelta Architecture International)
    Swiss developer debuts in Miami with multifamily project
    Swiss developer debuts in Miami with multifamily project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.