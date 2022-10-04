Miami-Dade County condo sales volume fell in the last week of September, while the average sale price rose.
Sales totaled $116.9 million, slightly below the $126.3 million from the week prior. The average sale price increased to $774,000 from $765,000 a week earlier.
Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.7 million to $19.5 million, compared to $2.7 million to $15 million the previous week.
One Thousand Museum in Miami took the top spot last week. Unit PH-57 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard pulled in $19.5 million. Julian Johnston with Corcoran had the listing, and Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
SLS Brickell, also in Miami, took second place with a $4.6 million sale. Claudia Fernandez with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and David Freed with Keller Williams Miami Beach Realty worked with the buyer.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 25th to Oct. 1st:
Most expensive
One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit PH-57 | 116 days on the market | $19.5M | $2,120 psf | Listing agent: Julian Johnston with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman
Least expensive
Reach Condo, 68 Southeast Sixth Street, unit 2603 | 54 days on the market | $1.7M | $899 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Lopez with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Ross Milroy with Corcoran
Most days on market
Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 3705 | 226 days on the market | $4.5M | $1,322 psf | Listing agent: Marina Osmacova with Miami VIP Realty | Buyer’s agent: Steven Seigel with Compass Florida
Fewest days on market
Privé, 5000 Island Estates Drive unit 1007 | 29 days on the market | $3.5M | $1,237 psf | Listing agent: Natalia Salgado with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne | Natalia Salgado with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne