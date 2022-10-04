Miami-Dade County condo sales volume fell in the last week of September, while the average sale price rose.

Sales totaled $116.9 million, slightly below the $126.3 million from the week prior. The average sale price increased to $774,000 from $765,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.7 million to $19.5 million, compared to $2.7 million to $15 million the previous week.

One Thousand Museum in Miami took the top spot last week. Unit PH-57 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard pulled in $19.5 million. Julian Johnston with Corcoran had the listing, and Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

SLS Brickell, also in Miami, took second place with a $4.6 million sale. Claudia Fernandez with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and David Freed with Keller Williams Miami Beach Realty worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 25th to Oct. 1st:



Most expensive

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit PH-57 | 116 days on the market | $19.5M | $2,120 psf | Listing agent: Julian Johnston with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Reach Condo, 68 Southeast Sixth Street, unit 2603 | 54 days on the market | $1.7M | $899 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Lopez with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Ross Milroy with Corcoran

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 3705 | 226 days on the market | $4.5M | $1,322 psf | Listing agent: Marina Osmacova with Miami VIP Realty | Buyer’s agent: Steven Seigel with Compass Florida

Fewest days on market

Privé, 5000 Island Estates Drive unit 1007 | 29 days on the market | $3.5M | $1,237 psf | Listing agent: Natalia Salgado with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne | Natalia Salgado with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne