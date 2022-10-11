Shvo is betting big on Miami Beach.

Michael Shvo’s firm is seeking to redevelop a 13-story office tower at 407 Lincoln Road, according to plans filed with the city.

The aging tower is one of the tallest office buildings in Miami Beach and is known for its clock display on the top. It sits directly in front of SoundScape Park.

The tower would mark Shvo’s third office project in the city.

But first Shvo’s firm has to acquire the property. An entity called EuroAmerican Group owns the building, which is split into 12 office condos, according to property records. Shvo’s filing with the city likely means a sale will soon be finalized. Shvo declined to comment and Michael Shvo could not be reached for comment.

Shvo tapped Foster + Partners and Kobi Karp as architects. Shvo will seek to completely renovate the exterior of the building and renovate the lobby, elevators and clock display, plans show. The renderings of the building look unrecognizable from the building’s current design.

Wealthy people have long flocked to Miami Beach, but mostly to live, not work. In recent years, developers have sought to capitalize on the wealth migration by building more office space for family offices and headquarters, as well as for the influx of tech and financial firms to the Miami area.

In addition to the Lincoln Road project, Shvo is building a six-story office building on Washington Avenue, and a 250,000-square-foot office building on Alton Road, both in Miami Beach. Shvo’s plans follow two major, controversial Miami Beach office proposals, one by Don Peebles, former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and Scott Robins, and another by Integra Investments, Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood and Michael Comras’ the Comras Company. The proposals, to be built on city-owned parking lots under 99-year leases, are heading to a referendum on Nov. 8.

An entity tied to Key International founder Jose Ardid bought the Lincoln Road office tower from the Financial Federal Savings & Loan Association in 1982, records show. In 2003, Key International sold the property to EuroAmerican Group, which lists Ivan Gonzalez Ruiz as president.

Shvo’s other major project in Miami Beach is the redevelopment of the oceanfront Raleigh and two other neighboring hotels. Shvo is planning to redevelop the historic Raleigh and build a 44-unit luxury condo tower. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts was tapped as the branding partner for the hotel.

Shvo, a former broker turned developer, is on a buying spree with the backing of German pension fund BVK and private equity group Deutsche Finance. He has purchased the Coca-Cola Building at 711 Fifth Avenue in New York , the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, and the “Big Red” office building in Chicago. Most recently, Shvo was reportedly acquiring a 50-story office building on 57th Street in Manhattan.