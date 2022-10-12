Open Menu

Flipper wannabe: Investor buys Palm Beach teardown, relists for millions more

Torburn Partners CEO Michael Burns just sold another Palm Beach home for $14.4M

Miami /
Oct.October 12, 2022 02:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1150 North Ocean Way (Google Maps, Getty)

1150 North Ocean Way (Google Maps, Getty)

The CEO of Chicago real estate firm Torburn Partners bought a Palm Beach home for $12 million, and immediately relisted it for $18.5 million.

Records show Michael Burns bought the house at 1150 North Ocean Way through a Florida LLC. The seller is Mary Elizabeth Mettler Veres, as trustee. Veres is the daughter of the home’s longtime resident, Sally Mettler, who died in September. Veres’ father, Thomas Mettler, was a real estate attorney in Palm Beach. Veres’ husband Richard Veres is president of Cleveland-based Highland Consulting Associates.

Northbrook, Ill.-based Torburn Partners is a private real estate firm that recently opened an office in Plantation. Torburn sold a Plantation office building to Midtown Capital Partners for $78 million last year.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom Palm Beach house is on a beach cabana block. Records show the home was built in 1950, however there is no record of Mettler acquiring the property.

Brown Harris Stevens brokers Whitney McGurk and Liza Pulitzer represented Burns in the purchase. The team has the new listing of the property as well.

Burns went into contract on the home in April of 2021, McGurk said, but the parties agreed to hold off on closing while Sally Mettler was home on hospice care.

“We wanted basically to give her the opportunity to pass in her home,” McGurk said.

While Burns was under contract for the house, he moved onto other projects, McGurk said. With property values through the roof, he decided to relist and sell the North Ocean Way home and capture the gains, rather than redevelop the property himself.

Asking $18.5 million, the new listing describes the 0.6 acre property as a rare double lot prime for redevelopment. Buyers can split the lot, or, ‘You can build your family compound,’ the listing said.

It is the only lot of its size currently on the market in the North End of Palm Beach, McGurk said. The area is a hotbed of recent real estate activity –– thanks in part to the deeded beach cabana access included for all properties.

Burns also sold a Dolphin Road house in Palm Beach’s North End for $14.4 million in August, after buying the property for $6.8 million in 2020. McGurk represented him in that sale as well.

George Wiegers, a Denver-based private equity chief, bought a North End home for $9.4 million last month. Edward Emerson, one of Goldman Sachs’ top commodities traders, dropped $16 million on a North End spec house in August.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    flipshome salesPalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Money for many: South Florida real estate firms flush with PPP cash
    Money for many: South Florida real estate firms flush with PPP cash
    Jim Randall with 3240 North Flagler Drive (Living Proof Photography, The Randall Foundation)
    Rivet tycoon buys waterfront West Palm home for $16M
    Rivet tycoon buys waterfront West Palm home for $16M
    401 Ridgewood Road in Miami (Google Maps)
    Brazilian silicon manufacturing heir buys Key Biscayne home
    Brazilian silicon manufacturing heir buys Key Biscayne home
    12365 Cypress Island Way in Wellington, Ansgar Holtgers and Jim & Kristy Clark (Google Maps, Getty, Instagram/ansgar.holtgers)
    Billionaire Jim Clark buys Wellington mansion for $12M
    Billionaire Jim Clark buys Wellington mansion for $12M
    Premium Digital Control & Automation's Marc Farbstein and Fortress Anchors' Dylan Hallerberg with 52 Royal Palm Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Smart home honcho buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    Smart home honcho buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    From left: Vladislav “Bobby” Yampolsky and Robert P. Kelly along with an aerial view of 419 East Coconut Palm Road (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Luxury retailer buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $9M
    Luxury retailer buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $9M
    Andreas Helgstrand with 13625 50th Street South
    Helgstrand Dressage sells half of Wellington equestrian estate for $11M
    Helgstrand Dressage sells half of Wellington equestrian estate for $11M
    12428 Cypress Island Way (Google Maps, Getty)
    Private equity boss buys Wellington spec mansion for $10M
    Private equity boss buys Wellington spec mansion for $10M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.