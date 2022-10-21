Open Menu

Sempra CEO buys Fisher Island condo for $11M

Sellers paid $6.2M for the unit last year

Miami /
Oct.October 21, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
6800 Fisher Island Drive and Sempra ceo Jeffrey Martin (Sempra, Google Maps, Getty)

6800 Fisher Island Drive and Sempra ceo Jeffrey Martin (Sempra, Google Maps, Getty)

The CEO of Sempra, a San Diego-based Fortune 500 energy company, and his wife bought a Fisher Island condo for $11.2 million.

Records show Jeff Martin and Lisa Bicker bought unit 6831 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive from Dr. Diane Walder and her husband Finlay Cumming. Walder is a Bay Harbor Islands dermatologist, and Cumming is the founder and chairman emeritus of Cumming Group, an international project and cost management firm with 41 offices worldwide.

Martin is the Sempra chief, and Bicker is the former president of CleanTECH San Diego and co-founder of PartyKroo, a staffing service for private parties. The couple financed their purchase with a $7.8 million loan from Comerica Bank, records show.

Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty represented the sellers, and Anthony Lauria of Compass brought the buyers.

Walder and Cumming bought the Palazzo Della Luna unit for $6.2 million in January of last year, records show. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo spans nearly 3,700 square feet. Developed by Heinrich von Hanau’s PDS Development, the 10-story, 50-unit Palazzo Della Luna was completed in 2019.

The sale follows a flurry of recent activity on Miami Beach’s Fisher Island, one of the nation’s most expensive ZIP codes. The private island is favored by the rich and famous, and can only be accessed by ferry, helicopter or boat.

Among other buyers at Palazzo Della Luna, hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk and his wife, Nicole, paid $8.5 million for a condo in February. In December of last year, Daniel Stephen Hafner, co-founder and CEO of Kayak, bought a penthouse for $40 million, marking a record.

In September, Miami-based firms Related Group and BH Group, Chicago-based Wanxiang America RE Group, and Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi bought the last remaining condo development site on Fisher Island from von Hanau for $122.6 million. The 6.5-acre site is slated for a 50-unit luxury condo project.

Von Hanau also recently sold a pair of single-family development lots for $13 million. The lots are two of the 12 sites in the developer’s new Links Estates project, which consists of the island’s only single-family homes. Von Hanau launched sales of the mansions in June, with an average price of $33 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosFisher Islandluxury real estatemiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ocean Land's Jean Francois Roy with rendering of Sixth & Rio (Ocean Land Investments)
    Fort Lauderdale developer launches condo project planned as rentals
    Fort Lauderdale developer launches condo project planned as rentals
    13th Floor Investments' Arnaud Karsenti and Related's Jorge Pérez with 5445 Collins Avenue (13th Floor Investments, Related Group,Google Maps, Getty)
    Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
    Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
    Dr. Steven Scott and Rebecca Scott with 500 East Alexander Palm Road (Google Maps, Getty, Duke)
    Wealth adviser pays record $26M for waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion
    Wealth adviser pays record $26M for waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion
    Russell Galbut with 1690 Collins Avenue
    Russell Galbut scores approval for Art Deco hotel renovation
    Russell Galbut scores approval for Art Deco hotel renovation
    Photo illustration of LeBron James and the Estates at Acqualina (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal; Getty)
    LeBron James buys oceanfront Sunny Isles condo
    LeBron James buys oceanfront Sunny Isles condo
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach (Condos.com, Getty)
    Armani/Casa closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Armani/Casa closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    From left: Related Group's Jon Paul Pérez, Integra's Nelson Stabile, and Related Group's Jorge Pérez with St. Regis Residences
    Downsizing plans: Related, Integra shrink St. Regis Brickell
    Downsizing plans: Related, Integra shrink St. Regis Brickell
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.