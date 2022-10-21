The CEO of Sempra, a San Diego-based Fortune 500 energy company, and his wife bought a Fisher Island condo for $11.2 million.

Records show Jeff Martin and Lisa Bicker bought unit 6831 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive from Dr. Diane Walder and her husband Finlay Cumming. Walder is a Bay Harbor Islands dermatologist, and Cumming is the founder and chairman emeritus of Cumming Group, an international project and cost management firm with 41 offices worldwide.

Martin is the Sempra chief, and Bicker is the former president of CleanTECH San Diego and co-founder of PartyKroo, a staffing service for private parties. The couple financed their purchase with a $7.8 million loan from Comerica Bank, records show.

Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty represented the sellers, and Anthony Lauria of Compass brought the buyers.

Walder and Cumming bought the Palazzo Della Luna unit for $6.2 million in January of last year, records show. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo spans nearly 3,700 square feet. Developed by Heinrich von Hanau’s PDS Development, the 10-story, 50-unit Palazzo Della Luna was completed in 2019.

The sale follows a flurry of recent activity on Miami Beach’s Fisher Island, one of the nation’s most expensive ZIP codes. The private island is favored by the rich and famous, and can only be accessed by ferry, helicopter or boat.

Among other buyers at Palazzo Della Luna, hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk and his wife, Nicole, paid $8.5 million for a condo in February. In December of last year, Daniel Stephen Hafner, co-founder and CEO of Kayak, bought a penthouse for $40 million, marking a record.

In September, Miami-based firms Related Group and BH Group, Chicago-based Wanxiang America RE Group, and Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi bought the last remaining condo development site on Fisher Island from von Hanau for $122.6 million. The 6.5-acre site is slated for a 50-unit luxury condo project.

Von Hanau also recently sold a pair of single-family development lots for $13 million. The lots are two of the 12 sites in the developer’s new Links Estates project, which consists of the island’s only single-family homes. Von Hanau launched sales of the mansions in June, with an average price of $33 million.