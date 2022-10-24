Open Menu

Electra, BH purchase former Cutler Bay Sears store for $34M

Seritage Growth Properties sold 130K sf retail building as part of national asset sell-off

Miami /
Oct.October 24, 2022 05:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seritage Growth Properties’ Andrea Olshan and Electra America’s Joe Lubeck with former Sears store at Southland Mall, 20505 South Dixie Highway (LinkedIn, Electra America, Google Maps)

Seritage Growth Properties’ Andrea Olshan and Electra America’s Joe Lubeck with former Sears store at Southland Mall, 20505 South Dixie Highway (LinkedIn, Electra America, Google Maps)

Electra America and BH Group added a former Sears store to the joint venture’s Southland Mall assemblage slated for a $1 billion overhaul.

The joint venture acquired the 130,000-square-foot big box building for $34 million from Seritage Growth Properties, the New York-based Sears spinoff that is shedding real estate assets in South Florida and other parts of the U.S., according to a press release. Michael Fay and John Crotty brokered the sale, and Miami-based BridgeInvest financed the deal for an undisclosed amount.

Seritage had owned the 15-acre retail site at Southland Mall at 20505 South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay since 2015, when the company acquired the entire nationwide Sears and Kmart real estate portfolio, records show.

Last month, North Palm Beach-based Electra, its Tampa-based affiliate American Landmark and Miami-based BH Group unveiled plans to transform the indoor shopping mall into Southplace City Center. The mixed-use project will include 4,395 apartments, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of medical office space, 150,000 square feet of retail outparcels and a community amphitheater, a press release states. As part of the redevelopment, the partnership will make cosmetic improvements and add new retailers, including a specialty grocer, to the existing 809,000-square-foot mall.

Electra, led by American Landmark CEO Joe Lubeck, and BH Group bought the 80-acre Southland Mall site for $100.3 million in April, records show. The shopping center and the Sears property are in an Opportunity Zone, a federally designated area where investors can achieve tax breaks if they use their capital gains to invest in a project in an underserved area.

The joint venture plans to break ground on the first apartment building next year with a target completion date in 2025, the release states.

Recently, Seritage sold an Aldi-anchored retail plaza near North Miami for $38 million to an affiliate of RK Centers, the Sunny Isles Beach-based real estate investment firm led by Raanan Katz.

The retail plaza, which includes a former Kmart store, was part of a 38-property portfolio Seritage listed over the summer as part of a strategy to pay down $640 million in mortgage debt owed to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Seritage’s board of directors also recommended to shareholders to sell off all of the company’s real estate debt to repay the loan before it matures in June of next year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cutler baymallsretailsearsSeritage Growth PropertiesSouthland Mall

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    BTI Partners’ Noah Breakstone with rendering of Block 57 (BTI Partners)
    BTI wins key approvals for major downtown Hollywood development
    BTI wins key approvals for major downtown Hollywood development
    RK Centers' Ranaan Katz, Seritage Growth Properties’ Andrea Olshan, an aerial of 10790 Biscayne Boulevard and 1290 Northeast 108th Street in Miami-Dade County (RK Centers, Getty, Google Maps)
    Ranaan Katz’s RK Centers buys Aldi-anchored plaza near North Miami
    Ranaan Katz’s RK Centers buys Aldi-anchored plaza near North Miami
    Juan Carlos Cachoua and 2699 Biscayne Boulevard (Dwntwn Realty Advisors, Twitter)
    Mexican restaurateur sells Edgewater development site for $21M
    Mexican restaurateur sells Edgewater development site for $21M
    Lynd's David Lynd with project rendering of development site at 9300 South Dixie Highway (Lynd Development Group)
    Lynd unveils $30M Dadeland self-storage project
    Lynd unveils $30M Dadeland self-storage project
    Oak Row’s David Weitz and Erik Rutter, Lndmrk’s Alex Karakhanian with 2927 Northeast Fourth Avenue (LinkedIn, Lndmrk Development, Getty Images)
    Oak Row and Lndmrk pay $23M for Edgewater dev site
    Oak Row and Lndmrk pay $23M for Edgewater dev site
    From left: Prospect Real Estate Group's Michele Zahn and Richard Zahn Sr., Midtown Capital Partners’ Alejandro Velez, and a rendering of the planned Flagler Village apartment project (Baker Barrios Architects, Prospect Real Estate Group, Midtown Capital Partners)
    Midtown, Prospect plan second Flagler Village apartment project
    Midtown, Prospect plan second Flagler Village apartment project
    From left: Ansorg Development's Karl-Ulrich Ansorg, Tulip Group's Kobi Elbaz, Ofir Gabriel, and Amit Kort in front of 234-264 Northeast 34th Street in Miami (Getty, Google Maps, YouTube/Tulip Group Thailand, usbotschaftberlin, Public domain - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Inside look at planned Edgewater mixed-use condo tower
    Inside look at planned Edgewater mixed-use condo tower
    From left: Core’s Adam Greenberg and Michael Lapointe with 12095 SW 152nd
    Core pays $45M for West Kendall shopping plaza
    Core pays $45M for West Kendall shopping plaza
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.