Challenge Warehousing I Port Everglades Distribution Center I Dania Beach

Challenge Warehousing moved to Port Everglades Distribution Center in Dania Beach.

The firm leased 82,000 square feet of industrial space at 1900 Northeast Seventh Avenue from Blackstone’s subsidiary Link Logistics, according to a news release from the tenant’s broker.

JC Conte and Brian Ahearn of Butters Realty & Management represented Challenge Warehousing. Tom O’Loughlin and Larry Genet of CBRE represented Link Logistics.

Challenge Warehousing is a third-party logistics provider that offers shipping and warehousing, as well as expedited paperwork management and delivery, the release says. It relocated from 3501 Burris Road in Davie, according to media reports.

Link Logistics, led by Luke Petherbridge, bought the 4.3-acre Port Everglades Distribution Center development site in 2017 for $3.6 million, property records show. The project was completed this year.

Alexis Lauren Collective I Coral Gables

New skincare treatment provider Alexis Lauren Collective will open in November in Coral Gables.

Founders Michael and Alexis Renda, who are married, will set up shop in a 2,400-square-foot space at 4203 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, according to an Alexis Lauren news release.

The Rendas will offer medically backed high-end skincare, including injectables. Michael Renda is a trauma and general surgeon.

The entity that owns the two-story, 5,800-square-foot building is led by Sofik and Iris Martayan, who list a Bal Harbour address, records show.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

NFP I DiVosta Towers I Palm Beach Gardens

Insurance broker NFP expanded its space at DiVosta Towers in Palm Beach Gardens.

The firm will move into 20,000 square feet at the North Tower at 3835 PGA Boulevard, according to a news release. NFP, which moved its headquarters from New York last year, previously occupied 1,200 square feet, media reports say.

NFP, led by Doug Hammond, is a property and casualty policies broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, according to the release.

Gatsby Florida, based in Miami and New York City, bought DiVosta Towers for $80 million in 2020. The two-tower property totals 220,000 square feet.

Smurfit Kappa I Royal Palm Office Park I Plantation

Packaging company Smurfit Kappa will move its regional headquarters to Royal Palm Office Park in Plantation.

Smurfit Kappa, which is based in Dublin, will move its Americas headquarters to a 10,700-square-foot office at 900 South Pine Island Road, according to the South Florida Business Journal. It’s moving from a 10,000-square-foot space at Lake Shore Plaza at 1301 International Parkway in Sunrise.

Caroline Fleischer and Darcie Lunsford of Butters Group represented the tenant. Danet Linares and Tere Blanca of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.

Dallas-based Lincoln Property bought the four-building, 465,000-square-foot Royal Palm Office Park for $128 million in 2014.