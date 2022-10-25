A cybersecurity CEO bought a Palm Beach Gardens house in the Old Palm Golf Club community for $9.2 million.

Records show Jason and Marissa Elmer bought the home at 11757 Elina Court from Matthew and Kristin Brown. Jason Elmer is the founder and president of Drawbridge, a cybersecurity firm based in Palm Beach Gardens. Marissa Elmer was most recently executive director of financial planning and analysis for Estée Lauder Companies, but is not currently employed, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to records, Matthew and Kristin Brown together operate MK Brown Holdings, a Florida LLC.

Jeremy Browne of Compass represented the sellers, and Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties brought the buyers.

The Browns bought the house via an LLC in 2019 for $3.8 million, records show. Built in 2017, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home spans nearly 7,000 square feet. Browne said his clients installed new AC systems and a generator.

The real selling point of the home, though, was the closets, according to Browne.

“The buyer will tell you that house sold because his wife liked the closets,” he said. Browne’s client had converted one of the home’s bedrooms into a large walk-in closet, intended for displaying collections of designer bags and shoes.

The recorded sale price was $9.2 million, but Browne said the actual price was $10.2 million, which included furnishings. The home, on 0.5 acres in the Old Palm Golf Club private community, marks a record for the gated neighborhood’s smaller lots, Browne said.

Browne said fully-furnished home sales are increasingly common in the South Florida market, and sellers are putting more value on their furnishings than in the past.

“I’m not sure if it’s because of Covid or a realization of convenience,” he said.

Other recent sales in Old Palm Golf Club include the house a healthcare CEO bought for $8.8 million in September. Prior to that, a mansion on a double lot sold for a record $22.5 million in July.

Other recent Palm Beach Gardens sales include the waterfront mansion local developers Robert and Myron Miller bought for $11 million and immediately relisted for $13.9 million in August.