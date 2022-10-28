Open Menu

Waterfront Jupiter home in Admirals Cove sells for nearly $9M

New York-based real estate services CEO follows out-of-state market trend

Miami /
Oct.October 28, 2022 09:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joseph Willen with 185 Island Drive (Advantage Title, Google Maps)

Joseph Willen with 185 Island Drive (Advantage Title, Google Maps)

The northern migration of South Florida luxury homebuyers continues.

A Long Island, N.Y.-based real estate services CEO and his wife bought a waterfront home in Jupiter for $8.5 million.

Joseph and Kimberly Willen bought the house at 185 Island Drive from Tina Meshberger and Walter Hlawitschka as trustees of the Tina Meshberger Family Trust, records show.

Willen is the founder, president and CEO Advantage Title, a real estate financial and legal service firm headquartered in Melville, N.Y. Kimberly Willen is a photographer.

Hlawitschka is a professor of finance at Fairfield University.

Meshberger is the ex-wife of Ronald Meshberger, the son of the late consumer packaging mogul Philip Meshberger. Meshberger founded the company Emson Research, which is now part of AptarGroup, a publicly traded company with $845 million in revenue, year-over-year.

She bought the home for $1.7 million in 2015, around the same time Ronald bought a separate home at 530 Ocean Drive in Juno Beach for $1.6 million.

Lori Schacter of Illustrated Properties had the listing, and Thomas Frankel of Admirals Cove Realty represented the buyer. Frankel is a member of the Frankel family that developed Admirals Cove in the 1990’s.

The 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 1991, according to records. Meshberger completed an extensive renovation of the property, which spans 300 feet of waterfront and nearly 0.5 acres, the listing shows.

The home sits in a private cul-de-sac in the gated Admirals Cove community, one of the only private golf communities in Palm Beach County that also provides water access and boating services. The Admirals Cove community includes its Golf Club, as well as a Marina & Yacht Club that offers a mega-yacht marina, according to its website.

Admirals Cove has been a hub of Jupiter real estate activity in recent months. In September, a billionaire CEO bought the property next door to his waterfront Admirals Cove mansion for $15.7 million. Just a month earlier, a former health insurance titan sold his waterfront Admirals Cove estate for $7 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    admirals covehome salesjupiterwaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    2169 Driftwood Circle with Frank Seminara (Getty, Michael Laurenzano)
    Change up: Pitcher turned financial adviser buys in Palm Beach Gardens
    Change up: Pitcher turned financial adviser buys in Palm Beach Gardens
    Luxury car dealer Adam Gordon and 3911 Island Estates Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Luxury car dealer flips waterfront Aventura home for $9M
    Luxury car dealer flips waterfront Aventura home for $9M
    Drawbridge's Jason Elmer with 11757 Elina Court (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Cybersecurity founder nabs Palm Beach Gardens house for $9M
    Cybersecurity founder nabs Palm Beach Gardens house for $9M
    From left: Booba and Nicholas Smith with 2315 Meridian Avenue (Charles Josset, Getty, Instagram)
    French rapper sells Miami Beach home to Grutman’s restaurant investor
    French rapper sells Miami Beach home to Grutman’s restaurant investor
    David and Danielle Deshe and the home on North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Daniel Petroni, David and Danielle Deshe)
    Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
    Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
    Miami skyline
    South Florida home sales keep falling as price growth slows
    South Florida home sales keep falling as price growth slows
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    “It’s not dead, it’s just different.” South Florida resi slowdown persists
    “It’s not dead, it’s just different.” South Florida resi slowdown persists
    1515 E Lake Drive in Fort Lauderdale with Builders Capital ceo Robert Trent (Google Maps, Builders Capital)
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.