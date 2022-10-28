The northern migration of South Florida luxury homebuyers continues.

A Long Island, N.Y.-based real estate services CEO and his wife bought a waterfront home in Jupiter for $8.5 million.

Joseph and Kimberly Willen bought the house at 185 Island Drive from Tina Meshberger and Walter Hlawitschka as trustees of the Tina Meshberger Family Trust, records show.

Willen is the founder, president and CEO Advantage Title, a real estate financial and legal service firm headquartered in Melville, N.Y. Kimberly Willen is a photographer.

Hlawitschka is a professor of finance at Fairfield University.

Meshberger is the ex-wife of Ronald Meshberger, the son of the late consumer packaging mogul Philip Meshberger. Meshberger founded the company Emson Research, which is now part of AptarGroup, a publicly traded company with $845 million in revenue, year-over-year.

She bought the home for $1.7 million in 2015, around the same time Ronald bought a separate home at 530 Ocean Drive in Juno Beach for $1.6 million.

Lori Schacter of Illustrated Properties had the listing, and Thomas Frankel of Admirals Cove Realty represented the buyer. Frankel is a member of the Frankel family that developed Admirals Cove in the 1990’s.

The 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 1991, according to records. Meshberger completed an extensive renovation of the property, which spans 300 feet of waterfront and nearly 0.5 acres, the listing shows.

The home sits in a private cul-de-sac in the gated Admirals Cove community, one of the only private golf communities in Palm Beach County that also provides water access and boating services. The Admirals Cove community includes its Golf Club, as well as a Marina & Yacht Club that offers a mega-yacht marina, according to its website.

Admirals Cove has been a hub of Jupiter real estate activity in recent months. In September, a billionaire CEO bought the property next door to his waterfront Admirals Cove mansion for $15.7 million. Just a month earlier, a former health insurance titan sold his waterfront Admirals Cove estate for $7 million.