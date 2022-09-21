Open Menu

Billionaire CEO buys waterfront next-door Jupiter mansion

Ronald and Leeanne Clarke paid $15.7M for the mansion, after buying an adjacent home in 2007 for $4.7M

Miami
Sep.September 21, 2022 05:37 PM
By Kate Hinsche
FleetCor Technologies' Ronald Clarke and 194 Spyglass Court (Ceridian, Google Maps)

The billionaire CEO of FleetCor Technologies, an Atlanta-based digital payments company, bought the waterfront mansion next door to his Jupiter home for $15.7 million.

Records show Ronald and Leeanne Clarke bought the house at 194 Spyglass Court from Thomas Bigony and Randall Bigony, as trustees of their late mother’s estate.

Ronald Clarke was the highest paid CEO in Georgia in 2016, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. His take that year –– $21.7 million –– landed him among the ranks of Starbucks and Walmart CEOs for executive pay packages. “People want to reward brilliance,” Leeanne Clarke told the outlet.

Forbes pegs his wealth at $1 billion.

The Bigony brothers’ mother, Kit Bigony, died in June. Their father, Fred Bigony, founded Massachusetts-based Harvey Building Products in 1961. Thomas Bigony is the current CEO of the company. Randall Bigony is principal and COO of Kipling Capital.

Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman represented both the buyers and the seller in the sale.

Read more

Records show Fred and Kit Bigony bought the property in 1998 for $1.1 million. Built in 1999, the mansion spans 9,290 square feet and has 102 feet of water frontage. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house sits on 0.7 acres with an outdoor kitchen and a private dock. It’s in the heart of Admirals Cove, a private community that requires that residents join its country club.

The Clarkes have owned the house next door at 196 Spyglass Court since 2007, when they bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $4.7 million, records show. Also on the waterfront, the 5,692-square-foot house was built in 1991 on 0.6 acres.

Clarke’s latest purchase is part of a growing trend among wealthy South Florida homeowners to expand their turf and enhance their privacy.

Pohrer said buying a property next door, or at least considering it, is fairly standard these days.

“People are considering [that] if the house next door to them comes available, they’ll at least take a look at it,” he said.

Jupiter’s residential market is strong, with buyers flocking to its golf-centric gated communities and more affordable waterfront homes. Leonard Abramson, a former titan of the health insurance industry, sold his waterfront Admirals Cove home last month for $7 million. Also in August, a retired utility chief sold his renovated Bear’s Club mansion for $15 million, and a hedge funder bought a waterfront property for $10.3 million.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.