Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.5M to $7M

Miami /
Nov.November 01, 2022 02:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price essentially remained flat in the final week of October.

Sales totaled $104.2 million, above the $96.1 million from the prior week. The average sale price fell to $624,000 from $663,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $7 million, compared with $1.4 million to $11.2 million the previous week.

Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 4105 at 16901 Collins Avenue pulled in $7 million. Marissa Everhart with Florida Realty of Miami had the listing, and Luis Paredes with Million and Up Realty represented the buyer.

Elysee Miami took second place with a $4.1 million sale. Sandra Masis with Cervera Real Estate represented the seller for unit 3701 at 788 Northeast 23rd Street, and David Siddons with Douglas Elliman worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 23rd to Oct. 29th:

Most expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 4105 | 224 days on the market | $7M | $1,844 psf | Listing agent: Marissa Everhart with Florida Realty of Miami | Buyer’s agent: Luis Paredes with Million and Up Realty

Least expensive

Brickell Flatiron, 1000 Brickell Plaza, unit PH6006 | 116 days on the market | $1.5M | $1,221 psf | Listing agent: Aramis Ibarra Alvarez with Florida Capital Realty | Buyer’s agent: Christina Morenza with Florida One Realty

Most days on market

Fewest days on market

Paraiso Bay, 650 Northeast 32nd Street, unit PH5201 | 1 day on the market | $3.4M | $811 psf | Listing agent: Alejandra Castillo with PMG Residential | Buyer’s agent: Leila Abou Jokh with Related ISG Realty

