Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price essentially remained flat in the final week of October.

Sales totaled $104.2 million, above the $96.1 million from the prior week. The average sale price fell to $624,000 from $663,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $7 million, compared with $1.4 million to $11.2 million the previous week.

Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 4105 at 16901 Collins Avenue pulled in $7 million. Marissa Everhart with Florida Realty of Miami had the listing, and Luis Paredes with Million and Up Realty represented the buyer.

Elysee Miami took second place with a $4.1 million sale. Sandra Masis with Cervera Real Estate represented the seller for unit 3701 at 788 Northeast 23rd Street, and David Siddons with Douglas Elliman worked with the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 23rd to Oct. 29th:



Most expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 4105 | 224 days on the market | $7M | $1,844 psf | Listing agent: Marissa Everhart with Florida Realty of Miami | Buyer’s agent: Luis Paredes with Million and Up Realty

Least expensive

Brickell Flatiron, 1000 Brickell Plaza, unit PH6006 | 116 days on the market | $1.5M | $1,221 psf | Listing agent: Aramis Ibarra Alvarez with Florida Capital Realty | Buyer’s agent: Christina Morenza with Florida One Realty

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 4105 | 224 days on the market | $7M | $1,844 psf | Listing agent: Marissa Everhart with Florida Realty of Miami | Buyer’s agent: Luis Paredes with Million and Up Realty

Fewest days on market

Paraiso Bay, 650 Northeast 32nd Street, unit PH5201 | 1 day on the market | $3.4M | $811 psf | Listing agent: Alejandra Castillo with PMG Residential | Buyer’s agent: Leila Abou Jokh with Related ISG Realty