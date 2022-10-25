Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price recovered somewhat in the third week of October, following a sharp decline the previous week.

Sales totaled $96.1 million, above the $80.7 million the week prior. The average sale price rose to $663,000 from $635,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.4 million to $11.2 million, compared with $1.5 million to $4.9 million the previous week.

Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 6831 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive pulled in $11.2 million.

Jeff Martin, CEO of Sempra, a San Diego-based Fortune 500 energy company, and his wife, Lisa Bicker, bought the condo from Dr. Diane Walder and her husband Finlay Cumming, records show.

Coldwell Banker agents Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group had the listing. Anthony Lauria with Compass Florida represented the buyer.

Ritz-Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles Beach took second place with a $7.9 million sale. Fortune International Realty agent Luis Gautier represented the seller for the sale of unit 1105 at 15701 Collins Avenue. Alyssa Jansheski with The Inside Network worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 16th to Oct. 22nd:



Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6831 | 26 days on the market | $11.2M | $2,942 psf | Listing agent: Jill Eber with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Anthony Lauria with Compass Florida

Least expensive

Brickell Bay Club, 2333 Brickell Avenue, unit 2301/2303 | 46 days on the market | $1.4M | $502 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Damato with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Baez Lacayo with Avanti Way Realty LLC

Most days on market

Santa Maria, 1643 Brickell Avenue, unit 3505 | 329 days on the market | $4M | $993 psf | Listing agent: Fabian Dominguez with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alejandro Cure with Miami One Real Estate

Fewest days on market

The Courts at South Beach, 100 Jefferson Avenue, unit 10009 | 13 days on the market | $1.8M | $1,209 psf | Listing agent: Larry Hughes with Coldwell Banker Realty | Arshan Borhan with Iconic Properties