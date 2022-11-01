Open Menu

Tal Aventura launches condo sales

26-story, 86-unit tower is expected to break ground in late 2023

Miami /
Nov.November 01, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
A rendering of Tal Aventura at 2785 Northeast 183rd Street (Tal Aventura)



Developers are launching sales at a planned 26-story condo tower in Aventura.

Two firms, 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions, are partnering on Tal Aventura, an 86-unit tower to be built at 2785 Northeast 183rd Street in Aventura.

Matthew Rosenblatt leads 2151 Development, a real estate investment firm based in Miami. Efrem Gerszberg leads Edison, N.J.-based 2020 Acquisitions, which invests in commercial, residential and industrial projects, primarily in New Jersey.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, the brokerage’s new development marketing and sales division that recently expanded to South Florida, will lead sales for the condos, according to a press release. Elliman’s Richard Goihman is the project’s sales director.

Aventura approved plans for the development in early October.

The developers plan to break ground in late 2023, and deliver the building in 2025, according to the release.

Floor plans include two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom condos, as well as lanai and penthouse units. Units begin at 1,245 square feet, with the largest floor plans spanning 6,200 square feet. Prices start at $1.4 million, and range up to $9.9 million for the largest condos, the release states.

Amenities will include a pool, a playground, yoga studio, pet spa, miniature golf, basketball and pickleball courts, spa facilities, and coworking space.

The development is targeting local buyers, as well as buyers from the Northeast and South America, according to a spokesperson for 2151 Development Group.

The project represents the first residential development from 2020 Acquisitions in the region. According to its website, the development firm’s prior residential projects have been concentrated in the Northeast.

Condo prices for Aventura have been rising, and Rosenblatt and Gerszberg aren’t the only developers looking to cash in on the boom. Coconut Grove-based Related Group and Aventura-based BH Group partnered in July on a $51 million purchase of a mixed-development site at 2999 Northeast 191th Street. They plan to build luxury units as a part of the project.




