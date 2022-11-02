Open Menu

Pulitzer heir sells West Palm Beach home

Palm Beach royalty and seller’s mother Liza Pulitzer had the listing

Miami /
Nov.November 02, 2022 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bobby Leidy and NextEra Energy's Michael Dunne with 162 Palmetto Lane (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Bobby Leidy and NextEra Energy’s Michael Dunne with 162 Palmetto Lane (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

The grandson of Palm Beach’s late favorite frock designer sold his estate across the bridge for $8.7 million to a clean energy financier.

Records show Robert P. Leidy Jr. and Ivey Leidy sold their house at 162 Palmetto Lane in West Palm Beach to Michael and Patricia Dunne.

Robert Leidy, who goes by Bobby, is a descendent of newspaper baron Joseph Pulitzer and the eldest grandson of Lilly Pulitzer, the late Palm Beach socialite known for her namesake clothing line and stores. Bobby Leidy is a managing partner at Teneo Capital Management and Ivey Leidy is a health and wellness coach.

Michael Dunne is vice president of finance for the Juno Beach-based energy company NextEra Energy, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, according to its website. He started there in April, and prior to that spent the majority of his career working in energy and power at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Bobby Leidy’s mother, Liza Pulitzer, a broker with Brown Harris Stevens, had the listing. Brooke Murphy of Compass brought the buyer.

The Leidys bought the property for $2.4 million in 2014, records show. The 0.4-acre estate includes a 5,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home built in 1918, multiple gardens, a cold plunge pool, an infinity pool, and an outdoor sauna, according to the listing. The century-old home features original Moorish architectural details.

Fueled by pandemic migration and sustained by the influx of corporate relocations to “Wall Street South,” West Palm Beach real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past two years. Even with a summer cooling, pricing has remained strong in the area.

This deal matches the $8.7 million sale of a non-waterfront spec home in West Palm Beach in January, which set a record for dry properties in the area.

Waterfront West Palm Beach properties sell for almost double that these days.

A rivet tycoon bought a waterfront West Palm Beach property for $16 million in October, nearly double its purchase price the year prior. Wolf von Falkenburg, widower to a Standard Oil heiress, sold his waterfront West Palm Beach home for $16 million in July.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesluxury real estatepalm beach countywest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Future with waterfront Miami Beach home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
    A photo illustration of Smith & Associates' Lee Ackerley and 3621 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps, Smith & Associates)
    Semiconductor honcho buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $8M
    Semiconductor honcho buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $8M
    Justin Thomas with 19311 Riverside Drive (Getty, Google Maps)
    PGA champ Justin Thomas buys waterfront Jupiter spec manse for $14M
    PGA champ Justin Thomas buys waterfront Jupiter spec manse for $14M
    A rendering of Tal Aventura at 2785 Northeast 183rd Street (Tal Aventura)
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    A photo illustration of the properties at 7600 Northwest 82nd Place in Medley (top) and 1900 Northeast Seventh Avenue in Dania Beach (Getty, LoopNet)
    Industrial rents keep climbing as vacancies fall in South Florida
    Industrial rents keep climbing as vacancies fall in South Florida
    From left: Steve Walbroehl and Richard Tester with 795 Lakeview Drive
    Tech founder buys non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $9M
    Tech founder buys non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $9M
    Jamie Seneca and Vincent Mason (Jamie Seneca, JLL, Getty)
    Movers & Shakers: Sotheby’s expands in Palm Beach County
    Movers & Shakers: Sotheby’s expands in Palm Beach County
    David Skok with plans for 360 El Brillo Way (LinkedIn, Dailey Janssen Architects)
    Palm Beach approves plans for mansion on Jeffrey Epstein’s former property
    Palm Beach approves plans for mansion on Jeffrey Epstein’s former property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.