Open Menu

Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals

266-unit complex planned for 4.7-acre site

Miami /
Nov.November 02, 2022 05:33 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Richman Group’s Richard Paul Richman and the site of the project (Google Maps)

The Richman Group’s Richard Paul Richman and the site of the project (Google Maps)

The Richman Group scored a $44.5 million construction loan for a multifamily complex in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja neighborhood.

The deal marks a step forward for the project that has been in the works since last year. It also underscores developers’ insatiable appetite to build apartments in the county’s southernmost areas.

The financing is for development on 4.7 acres of land in unincorporated Miami-Dade at 27022 South Federal Highway, which has approval for a 266-unit complex with eight-story and four-story buildings, according to records and media reports. PNC Bank is the lender.

Richman, through an affiliate, bought the development site in December for $9 million. The seller, Sulmona Venture, had submitted an application for the complex to Miami-Dade last year.

Based in Greenwich, Conn., Richman has a portfolio spanning more than 2,000 properties with over 166,000 units, according to its website. Richard Paul Richman started the firm in 1986 and still leads it.

Among its other South Florida ventures, Richman developed the 354-unit Boca Vue apartment complex on a portion of the Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club at 9260 Boca Vue Drive in Boca Raton.

The firm’s bet on south Miami-Dade comes amid a flurry of applications for projects in the area since last year, although this could slow due to high borrowing costs. The largely bedroom community offers builders vast expanses of land and a reprieve from skyrocketing prices for development sites in Miami’s urban core.

In another Naranja proposal, D.E.V. & Associates filed plans in March for the nine-story Palm at Parker apartment building with 202 units, at 14201 and 14281 Henderson Street and 14241 and 14259 Henderson Drive.

South Dade — which also consists of the Princeton, Leisure City and Goulds neighborhoods, as well Homestead and Florida City municipalities — recently was at the center of controversy over plans for a large industrial complex.

Developers Stephen Blumenthal and Jose Hevia plan the 6 million-square-foot South Dade Logistics & Technology District on 379 acres outside the county’s Urban Development Boundary, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base. Expansion of the UDB, a greenbelt meant to protect encroachment of construction on wetlands, farmland, the Everglades and Biscayne Bay, has long been a hot button issue with environmentalists.

On Tuesday, the county commission took up the proposal for the fifth time after deferring decisions at other meetings this year, and voted in favor of the project.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Miami-Dade CountymultifamilyNaranjaSouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Buyers and developers Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky and the First Eben Ezer Missionary Christian Church at 312 Northwest Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps, Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky)
    Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
    Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
    Conway Commercial Real Estate's Thomas Conway with 8038 Northeast Second Avenue (Getty)
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    From left: Jose Hevia and Stephen Blumenthal along with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the Urban Development Boundary (Coral Rock Development, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)
    “Incredible land grab”: Miami-Dade OKs project outside UDB
    “Incredible land grab”: Miami-Dade OKs project outside UDB
    Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A rendering of the planned mixed-use project at 1250 Northwest 22nd Avenue (Getty, Polish American Club of Miami)
    Polish American Club seeks rezoning for Miami River mixed-use project
    Polish American Club seeks rezoning for Miami River mixed-use project
    A rendering of Tal Aventura at 2785 Northeast 183rd Street (Tal Aventura)
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    Altman's Joel Altman and Seth Wise with rendering of Altis Davie (The Altman Companies, Getty)
    Giddyap! Altman plans 286 apartments next to rodeo arena in Davie
    Giddyap! Altman plans 286 apartments next to rodeo arena in Davie
    A photo illustration of the properties at 7600 Northwest 82nd Place in Medley (top) and 1900 Northeast Seventh Avenue in Dania Beach (Getty, LoopNet)
    Industrial rents keep climbing as vacancies fall in South Florida
    Industrial rents keep climbing as vacancies fall in South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.