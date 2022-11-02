Open Menu

What it takes to develop a Miami supertall

For Waldorf Astoria, PMG had to get permission from airport, use city's first tuned mass damper

Miami /
Nov.November 02, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
PMG's Dan Kaplan, Ryan Shear and Kevin Maloney with rendering of Waldorf Astoria tower in Miami (PMG, ArX Solutions)

PMG’s Dan Kaplan, Ryan Shear and Kevin Maloney with rendering of Waldorf Astoria tower in Miami (PMG, ArX Solutions)

The developer of Miami’s first supertall broke ground on the project, kicking off one of the most challenging developments in the city’s history.

PMG and its partners, Greybrook, Mohari Hospitality, S2 Development and Hilton began construction of the 1,049-foot-tower at 300 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. The developers are building the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, which is one of a few supertalls planned in South Florida. It could be the tallest residential building south of New York City once it’s completed in 2027.

Among the hurdles that the developers had to overcome is securing Miami International Airport’s blessing, because the building will be in the airport’s flight path. That process took several years, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It will surpass Miami’s current tallest tower — Panorama — which is nearly 900 feet tall. Other developers, including Swire Properties and Related Companies, as well as Michael Stern’s JDS Development, plan supertalls in the Brickell area.

The Waldorf Astoria building, designed as a stack of cubes, will require a tuned mass damper that acts like a pendulum to keep the building from swaying in the wind. It will be the first building in Miami to have one.

John Moriarty & Associates is the general contractor. The project, with 205 hotel rooms and 360 luxury condos, is about 87 percent presold, according to a release.

Like other recent projects that include Una Residences in Brickell and Brickell City Centre, the Waldorf Astoria project will have a foundation built using deep soil mixing. That process could take a year, PMG’s Kevin Maloney told the Journal. The building’s size and weight will hold it down during hurricane strength winds, Maloney said. At Una, construction breached the water table and caused temporary flooding on the site, which concerned neighboring residents and owners, and paused construction.

Maloney said that the cost of insurance has shot up 300 percent over the last 18 months, which will be one of the factors limiting how many projects end up being built in South Florida. At the Waldorf, Maloney said the financing the developers secured and their preconstruction sales will cover the increased expense. Insurance and construction costs are expected to continue rising, especially following Hurricane Ian.

Sales began in March of last year with unit prices beginning at about $1 million. Prices have jumped since then. PMG, led by Maloney, Ryan Shear and Dan Kaplan, announced the Waldorf Astoria brand in 2018, but the project had been in the works for years prior.

PMG acquired the property for $80 million in 2014, and built X Miami, a rental tower, next to the site.

— Katherine Kallergis




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    constructiondowntown miamiPMGskyscrapers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Trump Group's Jules Trump and Suffolk Construction's John Fish with the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Suffolk Construction, Google Maps)
    Suffolk again sues Estates at Acqualina developer in alleged “Halloween ambush”
    Suffolk again sues Estates at Acqualina developer in alleged “Halloween ambush”
    Ocean Land's Jean Francois Roy with rendering of Sixth & Rio (Ocean Land Investments)
    Fort Lauderdale developer launches condo project planned as rentals
    Fort Lauderdale developer launches condo project planned as rentals
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    Property Markets Group's Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney, Dan Kaplan and Greybrook’s Peter Politis with Elser Hotel & Residences; Terra's David Martin and Doral Square (Terra, Property Markets Group, Greybrook)
    Lease roundup: PMG’s Elser, Terra’s Doral Square nab tenants
    Lease roundup: PMG’s Elser, Terra’s Doral Square nab tenants
    From left: Property Markets Group's Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney and Dan Kaplan with Elser Hotel & Residences
    PMG, Greybrook score $235M refi of downtown Miami project
    PMG, Greybrook score $235M refi of downtown Miami project
    (The Real Deal illustration with Getty Images)
    As Hurricane Ian approaches, builders secure Florida sites
    As Hurricane Ian approaches, builders secure Florida sites
    Deerwood Town Center at 12085-2107 Southwest 152nd Street in Miami-Dade County, One Biscayne Tower at 2 South Biscayne Boulevard in Miami and 2990 Ponce office building in Coral Gables with Gildenson Real Estate's Eduardo Gildenson and CP Group’s Angelo Bianco (Google Maps, Gildenson Real Estate, CP Group)
    Lease roundup: Quest takes space at One Biscayne Tower & more
    Lease roundup: Quest takes space at One Biscayne Tower & more
    Black Lion's Robert Rivani with One Thousand Museum
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.