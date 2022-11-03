Open Menu

Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments

Jalal Abuimweis flipped the three buildings with 62 units in a year

Miami /
Nov.November 03, 2022 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” Jalal Abuimweis and Elan Capital's Andres Duarte with 2605 and 2561 Northwest 135th Street (Jalal Abuimweis, Elan Capital, Getty)

Jalal Abuimweis and Elan Capital’s Andres Duarte with 2605 and 2561 Northwest 135th Street (Jalal Abuimweis, Elan Capital, Getty)

An influencer who calls himself the “King of Miami Real Estate” sold a chunk of his apartment portfolio in Opa-locka.

Jalal Abuimweis, who has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and is owner of The King’s Estates, sold 62 apartments across three buildings in deals totaling $8.2 million, he said. Sunrise-based Elan Capital, led by Andres Duarte, paid about $132,000 per unit for the properties.

Abuimweis, who moved to the U.S. in 2010 from Jordan before becoming a real estate agent and eventually an investor, flips homes and multifamily properties.

He sold the 26-unit, three-story and the 12-unit, two-story apartment buildings at 2605 and 2561 Northwest 135th Street, respectively, for about $4.8 million, and the 24-unit building at 13240 Port Said Road for about $3.5 million.

The adjacent buildings on 135th Street were developed in 1971 and 1969 on an acre of land. An Abuimweis-led LLC bought them for $3.7 million last year, which means he flipped them for about 30 percent more. Navid Alikhani, an in-house agent for Abuimweis’ The King’s Estates, represented the seller.

The Port Said Road building sits on a 0.7-acre lot and was built in 1972. Abuimweis said he entered into a deal to buy the property last year for $2.5 million and flipped the contract to Elan Capital for about 40 percent more.

Two years ago, Miami-based Steelblock paid $8.2 million for the 72-unit low-income housing building at 133000 Alexandria Drive in Opa-locka. That deal broke down to about $121,000 per apartment.

That same year, Steelblock also paid $8.2 million for the 118-unit Opa-locka apartment complex at 14255 to 14460 Northwest 22nd Avenue, or about $70,000 per unit.

Abuimweis, who hosts the annual Miami Movers real estate conference, still owns about 30 units, including two buildings in Oakland Park. Early on in the pandemic, Abuimweis was sued for eviction by the Marquis Miami Condominium Association for allegedly failing to wear a mask in the common areas of the downtown Miami tower. The suit was dismissed a month later, court documents show.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Miami-Dade Countymultifamilyopa-lockaSouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Third Point’s Dan Loeb and Livwrk's Asher Abehsera 2050 North Miami Avenue (Third Point, Livwrk, Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Dan Loeb selling Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer
    Billionaire Dan Loeb selling Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer
    7637 Carlyle Avenue and a rendering of the townhome project (Google Maps, Gustavo J. Ramos Architect)
    Argentinian investors score approval for North Beach townhomes
    Argentinian investors score approval for North Beach townhomes
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    The Richman Group’s Richard Paul Richman and the site of the project (Google Maps)
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    Buyers and developers Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky and the First Eben Ezer Missionary Christian Church at 312 Northwest Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps, Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky)
    Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
    Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
    Conway Commercial Real Estate's Thomas Conway with 8038 Northeast Second Avenue (Getty)
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    From left: Jose Hevia and Stephen Blumenthal along with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the Urban Development Boundary (Coral Rock Development, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)
    “Incredible land grab”: Miami-Dade OKs project outside UDB
    “Incredible land grab”: Miami-Dade OKs project outside UDB
    Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.