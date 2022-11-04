Open Menu

Get a deep dive on South Florida’s biggest news with the Weekly Dirt

The Real Deal has launched a new South Florida real estate newsletter, written by senior reporter Katherine Kallergis

Miami /
Nov.November 04, 2022 04:00 PM
By Cailley LaPara
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Readers and awards judges alike love The Real Deal’s “Daily Dirt” newsletter by Kathryn Brenzel, which brings analysis of New York real estate news to inboxes every weekday.

TRD is proud to announce that it is now publishing a weekly, South Florida-focused version of the beloved newsletter — and it also happens to be written by a Katherine. This time, senior reporter and deputy web editor Katherine Kallergis shares her takes on some of South Florida’s biggest news each week.

The “Weekly Dirt” hits inboxes every Sunday, giving subscribers a chance to digest what happened last week and prepare for the days ahead. Readers get a breakdown of major sales, important trends, and all the news affecting the South Florida real estate industry.

And “Weekly Dirt” writer Katherine Kallergis wants to hear from readers. Every week, she shares what the South Florida TRD team is thinking about, whether it’s the impact of the Related Companies’ proposed plans for the historic Deauville resort in Miami Beach or Hurricane Ian’s effects on the region, seeking reader feedback.

Right now, anyone can sign up to receive the “Weekly Dirt”. But join now — the newsletter will go subscribers-only soon.

TRD is the news outlet of record for South Florida’s fast-moving, high-rolling real estate industry, bringing the most important info to readers. From the industry’s influence in state elections to legal battles over luxury condos or the biggest home sales in one of the nation’s hottest markets, TRD has the news before anyone else.

Subscribers get special access to this news and more, including special opportunities at TRD’s market-making South Florida events. TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum is the real estate event of the year, and next week we’ll interview big players like Ryan Serhant, Michael Shvo and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin.

To keep up with TRD’s crucial coverage of South Florida real estate, subscribe to the “Weekly Dirt” today.




