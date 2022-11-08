Open Menu

Billionaire Ken Griffin on politics, all things Florida and building a trading room in 5 days

Citadel founder and Miami mayor gushed over each other at first public one-on-one

Miami /
Nov.November 08, 2022 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Francis Suarez and Citadel's Ken Griffin (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Mayor Francis Suarez and Citadel’s Ken Griffin (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez lept into economic booster mode when he met with Ken Griffin at Citadel in Chicago, before the billionaire hedge funder decided to move his companies here.

Griffin suggested that he was considering the move. “Ten minutes later, the mayor has Google Maps out and he’s talking about various places that we can build an office tower,” Griffin recounted during a conversation with Suarez at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson campus Monday evening, hosted by the Economic Club of Miami.

Mayor Francis Suarez and Citadel's Ken Griffin

Mayor Francis Suarez and Citadel’s Ken Griffin

Over the course of their 35-minute discussion, which Suarez informally dubbed one of his “Cafecito Talks,” they covered everything from Griffin’s jump into politics to the U.S. competing with countries like China. Griffin ranks as the nation’s third largest political donor this election cycle, having spent nearly $60 million backing federal Republican candidates and campaigns, according to Politico.

Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Citadel Securities, touted Florida’s “pro get-it-done mindset that is lacking in the northern cities,” he told Suarez. This year, he announced he was moving both companies’ headquarters to the Magic City. He has spent roughly $670 million on commercial real estate in Brickell, where Citadel tapped Sterling Bay to build a $1 billion bayfront office tower. (Griffin partially grew up in South Florida, attending school in Boca Raton, he said.)

Griffin said that taxes — or the lack of a state income tax — were “not part of our decision to come to Florida.”

Read more

Suarez and Griffin touched on historic inflation, rising interest rates, Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, and what Griffin called “ultra loose monetary policy that was in many respects, rightfully used” earlier in the pandemic. They talked about the need for the U.S. to maintain its status as a global competitor.

Griffin called U.S. energy policies “perplexing.”

“I do not understand why you would want to buy oil in Venezuela when we can produce it,” he said, drawing applause from the audience, which included Cervera Real Estate Managing Partner Alicia Cervera Lamadrid. (The Biden administration is considering easing sanctions against Venezuela, NPR reported last month.)

Griffin also spoke at length about investing in public education and donating to local nonprofits, including a $5 million gift to Miami Connected that provides internet access to children in Miami-Dade County. He was critical of a push from principals to unionize in Chicago, and praised Florida’s focus on what he called “delivering traditional American values.” Griffin recently said he would back Gov. Ron DeSantis if he chooses to run for president in 2024.

He was also disapproving of the “deluge of bureaucracy” in the “northern cities” that can kill the entrepreneurial spirit.

“It’s such a contrast to be here in South Florida,” he said.

Early in the pandemic, Citadel Securities operated its trading room in the ballroom at the Four Seasons Palm Beach. (Griffin has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Palm Beach residential properties over the past decade.)

Griffin said it took the firm five days to become fully operational, building a trading floor “that could literally handle the entire U.S. equity market.” To complete the buildout, workers “literally shot rockets through pipes” to connect to the internet with enough bandwidth. He compared the feat to the construction of the Hoover Dam in the early 1930s.

“There were 200 people there 24 hours a day,” Griffin said, referring to the buildout of the temporary Palm Beach space. “I took my son to witness this happening, because to me, it was reminiscent of when this country just strove for greatness. … In Chicago, it takes five years to build a bike overpass.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brickellCitadelFrancis Suarezken griffinMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Black Lion Investment Group's Robert Rivani and the ground-floor restaurant space at Once Ocean Condominium (Black Lion Investment Group; Getty)
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    From left: Hyatt's Mark Hoplamazian and Gencom's Karim Alibhai along with a rendering of the proposed James L. Knight Center, a three-tower development at 400 Southeast Second Avenue (Getty, Hyatt, Gencom)
    Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
    Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross and the Deauville Beach Resort (Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Gerig Holdings' Craig Wagener with Shoppes of Doral at 10425 Northwest 41st Street (LinkedIn, Marcus & Millichap)
    Investor sells fully leased Doral shopping center
    Investor sells fully leased Doral shopping center
    Joe and Avi Nakash and the Hotel Breakwater at 940 Ocean Drive (Google Maps, Getty Maps)
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    Avison Young's David Duckworth, Tricera Capital's Ben Mandell and Colliers' Jonathan Kingsley (Avison Young, Tricera Capital, LinkedIn, Vizzda, Getty)
    South Florida office sales nosedive
    South Florida office sales nosedive
    A photo illustration of the Marina Palms Residences (far left/far right), the Estates at Acqualina (mid-left) and 1 Hotel & Homes (mid-right) (Getty, Marina Palms Yacht Club & Residences Miami, 1Hotels.com, Google Maps)
    Estates at Acqualina closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Estates at Acqualina closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    From left: Mary Brickell Village in Brickell (left), Palms Plaza in Boca Raton (top), and The Shoppes at Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines (right) (Getty, Mary Brickell Village, Google Maps)
    South Florida retail rents climb
    South Florida retail rents climb
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.