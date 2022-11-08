Open Menu

Estates at Acqualina closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.7M to $11M

Nov.November 08, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
A photo illustration of the Marina Palms Residences (far left/far right), the Estates at Acqualina (mid-left) and 1 Hotel & Homes (mid-right) (Getty, Marina Palms Yacht Club & Residences Miami, 1Hotels.com, Google Maps)

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price continue to hold steady in the first week of November.

Sales totaled $107.4 million, above the $104.2 million from the prior week. The average sale price rose slightly to $650,000 from $624,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.7 million to $11 million, compared with $1.5 million to $7 million the previous week.

Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 4207 at 17901 Collins Avenue pulled in $11 million. Marla Cohen with Acqualina Realty had the listing, and Adriana Vargas Hernandez, also with Acqualina Realty represented the buyer.

Trump Palace in Sunny Isles Beach took second place with a $3 million sale. Lana Bell with Douglas Elliman represented the seller for unit 1809 at 18101 Collins Avenue, and Patricia Hachar with Douglas Elliman worked with the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 30th to Nov. 5th:

Most expensive

Estates at Acqualina, 17901 Collins Avenue, unit 4207 | 42 days on the market | $11M | $1,973 psf | Listing agent: Marla Cohen with Acqualina Realty of Miami | Buyer’s agent: Adriana Vargas Hernandez with Acqualina Realty

Least expensive

Marina Palms Residences, 17301 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 809 | 158 days on the market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Tania Weiss with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Marc Plotkin with Coldwell Banker Realty

Most days on market

Marina Palms Residences, 17301 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 809 | 158 days on the market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Tania Weiss with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Marc Plotkin with Coldwell Banker Realty

Fewest days on market

1 Hotel & Homes | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $2,628 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Tessa Trlaja with Cosmore Florida Corp.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.