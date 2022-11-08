Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price continue to hold steady in the first week of November.

Sales totaled $107.4 million, above the $104.2 million from the prior week. The average sale price rose slightly to $650,000 from $624,000 a week earlier.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.7 million to $11 million, compared with $1.5 million to $7 million the previous week.

Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 4207 at 17901 Collins Avenue pulled in $11 million. Marla Cohen with Acqualina Realty had the listing, and Adriana Vargas Hernandez, also with Acqualina Realty represented the buyer.

Trump Palace in Sunny Isles Beach took second place with a $3 million sale. Lana Bell with Douglas Elliman represented the seller for unit 1809 at 18101 Collins Avenue, and Patricia Hachar with Douglas Elliman worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 30th to Nov. 5th:



Most expensive

Estates at Acqualina, 17901 Collins Avenue, unit 4207 | 42 days on the market | $11M | $1,973 psf | Listing agent: Marla Cohen with Acqualina Realty of Miami | Buyer’s agent: Adriana Vargas Hernandez with Acqualina Realty

Least expensive

Marina Palms Residences, 17301 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 809 | 158 days on the market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Tania Weiss with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Marc Plotkin with Coldwell Banker Realty

Most days on market

Marina Palms Residences, 17301 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 809 | 158 days on the market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Tania Weiss with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Marc Plotkin with Coldwell Banker Realty

Fewest days on market

1 Hotel & Homes | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $2,628 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Tessa Trlaja with Cosmore Florida Corp.