Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price continue to hold steady in the first week of November.
Sales totaled $107.4 million, above the $104.2 million from the prior week. The average sale price rose slightly to $650,000 from $624,000 a week earlier.
Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.7 million to $11 million, compared with $1.5 million to $7 million the previous week.
Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 4207 at 17901 Collins Avenue pulled in $11 million. Marla Cohen with Acqualina Realty had the listing, and Adriana Vargas Hernandez, also with Acqualina Realty represented the buyer.
Trump Palace in Sunny Isles Beach took second place with a $3 million sale. Lana Bell with Douglas Elliman represented the seller for unit 1809 at 18101 Collins Avenue, and Patricia Hachar with Douglas Elliman worked with the buyer.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 30th to Nov. 5th:
Most expensive
Estates at Acqualina, 17901 Collins Avenue, unit 4207 | 42 days on the market | $11M | $1,973 psf | Listing agent: Marla Cohen with Acqualina Realty of Miami | Buyer’s agent: Adriana Vargas Hernandez with Acqualina Realty
Least expensive
Marina Palms Residences, 17301 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 809 | 158 days on the market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Tania Weiss with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Marc Plotkin with Coldwell Banker Realty
Most days on market
Marina Palms Residences, 17301 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 809 | 158 days on the market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Tania Weiss with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Marc Plotkin with Coldwell Banker Realty
Fewest days on market
1 Hotel & Homes | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $2,628 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Tessa Trlaja with Cosmore Florida Corp.