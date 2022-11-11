Open Menu

Lithia Motors pays $29M for Doral industrial building

Medford, Oregon-based automotive company acquired 145K sf facility

Miami /
Nov.November 11, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lithia Motors' Bryan DeBoer with 9300 Northwest 13th Street (Southern Oregon University, Google Maps)

Lithia Motors’ Bryan DeBoer with 9300 Northwest 13th Street (Southern Oregon University, Google Maps)

A national automotive company picked up a Doral industrial building near car dealerships that it acquired over the summer.

An entity led by executives with Lithia Motors, including the Medford, Oregon-based firm’s CEO Bryan DeBoer, paid $28.5 million for the 145,000-square-foot facility at 9300 Northwest 13th Street, records show.

The seller, an entity with the same address as New York-based Highbrook Investment Management, paid $18 million for the 8.3-acre property in June of last year, records show.

In a July $24 million deal, Lithia acquired Esserman Acura and Esserman Volkswagen, two car dealerships on a 4.6-acre site at 10455 Northwest 12th Street in Doral. The same month, Lithia also bought Doral Hyundai, Doral Genesis and Doral Kia at 10285 Northwest 12th Street and 10155 Northwest 12th Street for a combined $33.3 million.

It’s an opportunistic time to become an industrial landlord in Miami-Dade County, as an inventory crunch is driving up rents amid strong tenant demand. In the third quarter, tenants paid an average asking rent of $14.35 a square foot in Miami-Dade, a dramatic increase compared to $8.84 per square foot during the same period of last year, according to JLL.

Miami-Dade’s vacancy rate dipped to a record low of 1.8 percent in the third quarter, compared to 4.5 percent during the same period of last year, the report states. The county’s industrial market also absorbed more than 600,000 square feet of new warehouse space in the third quarter.

This month, Miami Beach-based real estate investor Laurent Groll bought a pair of adjacent industrial buildings in Doral for $18.1 million.

In September, Truist Securities paid $59.4 million for a 178,000-square-foot warehouse in Medley. The seller, Coral Gables-based national food distributor Quirch Foods, will continue leasing the cold storage facility.

The same month, Doral-based industrial development and investment firm The Easton Group bought a 76,000-square-foot warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade for $14.3 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    car dealershipsdoralindustrialMiami-Dade CountySouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Two Roads Development's Taylor Collins (Getty, Two Roads Development)
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    From left: Mayor Levine Cava, Stephen Blumenthal, and Jose Hevia with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the Urban Development Boundary (Coral Rock Development, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)
    Mayor Levine Cava vetoes industrial megaproject outside UDB
    Mayor Levine Cava vetoes industrial megaproject outside UDB
    Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach and Estates at Acqualina at 17901 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com)
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices fall in October
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices fall in October
    Black Lion Investment Group's Robert Rivani and the ground-floor restaurant space at Once Ocean Condominium (Black Lion Investment Group; Getty)
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
    From left: Hyatt's Mark Hoplamazian and Gencom's Karim Alibhai along with a rendering of the proposed James L. Knight Center, a three-tower development at 400 Southeast Second Avenue (Getty, Hyatt, Gencom)
    Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
    Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross and the Deauville Beach Resort (Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
    Gerig Holdings' Craig Wagener with Shoppes of Doral at 10425 Northwest 41st Street (LinkedIn, Marcus & Millichap)
    Investor sells fully leased Doral shopping center
    Investor sells fully leased Doral shopping center
    Joe and Avi Nakash and the Hotel Breakwater at 940 Ocean Drive (Google Maps, Getty Maps)
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.