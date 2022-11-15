Open Menu

Miami-Dade commissioners override mayor’s vote on industrial megaproject outside UDB

Controversial development is planned by Stephen Blumenthal, David Brown and Jose Hevia

Miami /
Nov.November 15, 2022 11:43 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Coral Rock Development's David Brown and Stephen Blumenthal, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Aligned Real Estate Holdings' Jose Hevia with with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside of the UDB

From left: Coral Rock Development’s David Brown and Stephen Blumenthal, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Aligned Real Estate Holdings’ Jose Hevia with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside of the UDB (Coral Rock Development, Getty, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)

A controversial industrial megaproject survived a last-ditch effort by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to kill the proposal.

County commissioners on Tuesday voted to quash the mayor’s veto of their approval of South Dade Logistics and Technology District, a development that would sprawl 378 acres outside the Urban Development Boundary in south Miami-Dade. The decision puts an end to months of contentious commission meetings over the proposal to build 5.9 million square feet of warehouses with offices and retail.

At issue: The expansion of the UDB, a greenbelt that is meant to protect farmland, wetlands, the Everglades and Biscayne Bay from suburban sprawl. While project proponents have argued the development would bring much needed jobs and an economic boost to a largely bedroom community in south Miami-Dade, opponents have decried the environmental impacts and argued that enough developable industrial land exists within the UDB.

It took developers Stephen Blumenthal and Jose Hevia five tries to win commission approval this year. The duo repeatedly tweaked their plan to try to obtain the two-thirds commission vote required for the UDB to be moved. First, they cut the project’s size by roughly half. Among their subsequent deal sweeteners, Blumenthal and Hevia committed to donating 622 acres of environmentally sensitive land to a county preservation program.

Blumenthal, of Coral Gables-based Coral Rock Development, and Hevia, of Miami-based Aligned Real Estate Holdings, won the needed eight commission votes in favor of their project on Nov. 1.

Levine Cava, who has consistently opposed the development, vetoed the commission’s approval on Nov. 10. Eight commission votes were needed to override her veto. On Tuesday, the bloc didn’t break, and Levine Cava lost her veto.

“To vote for this project is to vote against the future of our [Biscayne] Bay, our water and our people. It opens the floodgates for sprawl and an unsustainable” growth,” Levine Cava said in a statement to commissioners before they voted to quash her veto. “The truth is this project will benefit the few at the expense of the many.”

Levine Cava and environmentalists have argued that South Dade Logistics will rise on land that is needed for future Everglades and Biscayne Bay restoration. A letter from the federal Office of Everglades Restoration Initiatives, which Levine Cava released on Monday, said that Biscayne Bay restoration planners have chosen three sites for the work, and the South Dade Logistics site is included in all three, the Miami Herald reported.

Levine Cava also pushed back on the developers’ main talking point of South Dade Logistics being an economic boon. “The project brings no guarantee of jobs for South Dade residents — while setting a dangerous precedent to allow irresponsible development in the areas most at risk for flooding and sea-level rise,” she said in a statement issued shortly after the vote.

Blumenthal and Hevia want to build the project on the southeast corner of the Florida Turnpike and Southwest 122nd Avenue. A spokesperson for the duo touted the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.

“Approval of our application means the South Dade Logistics and Technology District is one step closer to bringing thousands of good-paying jobs to the fastest-growing community in all of Miami-Dade County,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The developers have argued that the site is contaminated with arsenic, which they will clean up at no cost to the county. Otherwise, it would cost Miami-Dade $47 million to remediate the property on its own, they claim. Also, the development actually will be environmentally beneficial and allow farmers to sell land that they soon won’t be able to use because of sea-level rise, several commissioners who support the plan have said.

“Throughout the application process, our team took into consideration the advice and concerns expressed by commissioners, county planners and environmental experts,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “The result was a smaller, but much better application that balanced the need for economic opportunity in South Dade with the need to protect our natural resources.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Daniella Levine CavahomesteadindustrialMiami-Dade CountySouth Florida Industrial MarketUDB

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    GL Homes' Dick Norwalk and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (GL Homes, Miami-Dade, Third District Court of Appeals)
    Court ruling throws wrench in GL Homes’ Calusa project
    Court ruling throws wrench in GL Homes’ Calusa project
    Jenni and Joshua Coba with Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Google Maps)
    Hair today, gone tomorrow? Waxing mogul lists Sunny Isles condo for $85M
    Hair today, gone tomorrow? Waxing mogul lists Sunny Isles condo for $85M
    625 Curtiswood Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    Marglli Gallego with map of Hammocks (Eleventh Circuit Court, Getty)
    South Florida’s biggest HOA’s leaders charged in massive fraud
    South Florida’s biggest HOA’s leaders charged in massive fraud
    Ritz Carlton Residences Miami Beach at 4701 North Meridan Avenue in Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Prime Group Holdings’ Robert Moser and the self-storage site at 2401 West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
    Prime buys Fort Lauderdale self-storage facility for $35M
    Prime buys Fort Lauderdale self-storage facility for $35M
    Lithia Motors' Bryan DeBoer with 9300 Northwest 13th Street (Southern Oregon University, Google Maps)
    Lithia Motors pays $29M for Doral industrial building
    Lithia Motors pays $29M for Doral industrial building
    Two Roads Development's Taylor Collins (Getty, Two Roads Development)
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.