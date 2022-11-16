Open Menu

Boston real estate chief sells non-waterfront Palm Beach lot for $10M

Property comes with plans approved by the Palm Beach Architectural Commission for a 6,900 sf house

Miami /
Nov.November 16, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mount Vernon Company's Bruce Percelay and 210 Palmo Way, Palm Beach (Google Maps, Linkedin, Getty)

Mount Vernon Company’s Bruce Percelay and 210 Palmo Way, Palm Beach (Google Maps, Linkedin, Getty)

The founder and chairman of a Boston-based real estate firm sold a non-waterfront lot in Palm Beach that comes with approved plans for a 6,900-square-foot house.

The sale price of $10.3 million marks a near doubling in value in 16 months.

Records show Bruce Percelay sold the land at 210 Palmo Way to a Florida LLC named for the address. Bradley MacPherson, a lawyer in West Palm Beach, signed on behalf of the buyer. The buyer financed the purchase with a $9.4 million mortgage from BMO Harris Bank in Chicago.

Douglas Elliman's Gary Pohrer (Douglas Elliman)

Douglas Elliman’s Gary Pohrer (Douglas Elliman)

Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer, and Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties had the listing.

Premier Estate Properties' Margit Brandt (Premier Estate Properties)

Premier Estate Properties’ Margit Brandt (Premier Estate Properties)

Percelay is founder and chairman of Mount Vernon Company, a multifamily developer and landlord headquartered in Boston.

Percelay bought the 0.3-acre property for $5.3 million in July of last year, according to property records. He tore down the existing home and commissioned West Palm Beach-based architecture firm Dailey Janssen Architects to design plans for the lot, which were approved this year by the Palm Beach Architectural Commission.

Once completed, the house will span 6,900 square feet, with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, according to the listing. The plans also include a pool.

The property is on the north end of the island. Nearby on Nightingale Trail, Percelay sold a spec house for $16 million in August. The real estate chief bought that property for $4.5 million in March of last year, and completed the nearly 5,400-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home over the summer. Nightingale Trail is one of the north end streets that include deeded beach cabana access on the ocean side of the island.

The Palm Beach market is seeing a return to its seasonal shifts after two years of non-stop deals. The traditional busy winter season begins to ramp up in November, and already sales are signaling a continuation of strong prices in the luxury market.

Robert and Susan Burch recently sold their Palm Beach estate after nearly three decades for $24 million. Spec developer Todd Glaser and his investment partners listed the home they’re renovating on Tarpon Island for $218 million last week, after buying the estate for $85 million last year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesluxury real estatePalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    625 Curtiswood Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    124 Brazilian Avenue (Google Maps)
    VC head Robert Burch sells Palm Beach estate for $24M
    VC head Robert Burch sells Palm Beach estate for $24M
    Todd Glaser and Tarpon Island in Palm Beach (Google Maps, Getty)
    Todd Glaser and partners list Palm Beach’s Tarpon Island for $218M
    Todd Glaser and partners list Palm Beach’s Tarpon Island for $218M
    Hiten Samtani, Pam Liebman, Mauricio Umansky, and Ryan Serhant
    “The real pain hasn’t hit”: Top resi brokers talk pricing, crypto crash
    “The real pain hasn’t hit”: Top resi brokers talk pricing, crypto crash
    (Getty)
    Palm Beach County voters approve $200M affordable housing bond
    Palm Beach County voters approve $200M affordable housing bond
    13815 Baycliff Drive in North Palm Beach and Jill Green (Google Maps, GreenCC.com, Getty)
    Midwest car dealer sells waterfront North Palm Beach mansion for $11M
    Midwest car dealer sells waterfront North Palm Beach mansion for $11M
    BD Hotels' Richard Born with rendering of planned Nora district (Richard Born by Studio Scrivo, NDT, Getty)
    New York hotelier joins West Palm Beach megaproject
    New York hotelier joins West Palm Beach megaproject
    Residential projects planned for West Palm Beach (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Here are the resi projects planned for West Palm Beach
    Here are the resi projects planned for West Palm Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.