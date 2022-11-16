Open Menu

Hair today, gone tomorrow? Waxing mogul lists Sunny Isles condo for $85M

Joshua Coba and his wife, Jenni, are looking to reassign their contract for Estates at Acqualina unit

Miami /
Nov.November 16, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jenni and Joshua Coba with Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Google Maps)

Jenni and Joshua Coba with Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Google Maps)

Hair today, gone tomorrow? A European Wax Center co-founder is looking to strip his name off the contract for a three-story luxury condo in Sunny Isles Beach for a measly $85 million.

Joshua Coba and his wife, Jenni Coba, are listing their 12,000-square-foot lower level unit at Estates at Acqualina. They entered into a contract to purchase it in 2018 for an undisclosed amount, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Cobas are at least the second set of presale buyers at the project who are trying to reassign their contracts to new buyers.

If sold at that asking price, the deal would set a record for Miami-Dade County condo sales. It would surpass the $60 million sale of two units at Faena House, though that record was misreported as one sale of a combined unit. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin later sold both units at a loss.

The Cobas want to sell their Estates at Acqualina unit because they decided to stay on Fisher Island, where they rented a condo early last year and where their kids attend school, the Journal reported.

Unlike other high-priced condos on the market, the Sunny Isles unit is on the second floor of one of the two towers at 17909 Collins Avenue. It has seven bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, its own backyard and pool, and an adjacent 3,100-square-foot guest unit and oceanfront cabana. It also has its own entrance. The $85 million price tag includes about $6 million the couple spent on furniture.

The unit — larger than a mansion — has custom finishes such as 3-D Lalique crystal detailing in the primary suite. It’s expected to be completed in June.

Another couple is also trying to reassign their contract for a penthouse at Estates at Acqualina for $45 million, reportedly because they did not want to pull their child out of school in New York. Condo sales, including preconstruction, have experienced a slowdown this year.

The first tower at the $1.8 billion Estates at Acqualina development was mostly completed this summer. Buyers there include basketball superstar LeBron James. But the project has been at the center of litigation between the developer, Jules and Eddie Trump’s Trump Group, and its general contractor, Suffolk Construction. Though the two sides settled their separate lawsuits against each other in May, Suffolk last month reopened its lawsuit against affiliates of the Trump Group, seeking $15 million in allegedly unpaid work.

Estates at Acqualina includes a 45,000-square-foot amenities villa with an ice skating rink, bowling alley and the Avra Miami Estiatorio restaurant, the latter of which is opening this month. Both towers have lobbies designed by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

— Katherine Kallergis




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo salesestates at acqualinajules trumpMiami-Dade Countypriciest listingsrecordssunny isles beachTrump Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    GL Homes' Dick Norwalk and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (GL Homes, Miami-Dade, Third District Court of Appeals)
    Court ruling throws wrench in GL Homes’ Calusa project
    Court ruling throws wrench in GL Homes’ Calusa project
    625 Curtiswood Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
    Marglli Gallego with map of Hammocks (Eleventh Circuit Court, Getty)
    South Florida’s biggest HOA’s leaders charged in massive fraud
    South Florida’s biggest HOA’s leaders charged in massive fraud
    From left: Coral Rock Development's David Brown and Stephen Blumenthal, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Aligned Real Estate Holdings' Jose Hevia with with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside of the UDB
    Miami-Dade commissioners override mayor’s vote on industrial megaproject outside UDB
    Miami-Dade commissioners override mayor’s vote on industrial megaproject outside UDB
    Ritz Carlton Residences Miami Beach at 4701 North Meridan Avenue in Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Lithia Motors' Bryan DeBoer with 9300 Northwest 13th Street (Southern Oregon University, Google Maps)
    Lithia Motors pays $29M for Doral industrial building
    Lithia Motors pays $29M for Doral industrial building
    Two Roads Development's Taylor Collins (Getty, Two Roads Development)
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    From left: Mayor Levine Cava, Stephen Blumenthal, and Jose Hevia with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the Urban Development Boundary (Coral Rock Development, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)
    Mayor Levine Cava vetoes industrial megaproject outside UDB
    Mayor Levine Cava vetoes industrial megaproject outside UDB
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.