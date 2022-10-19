LeBron James is bringing his talents back to the beach.

The Los Angeles Laker/ex-Miami Heat star player bought a luxury condo at Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, north of Miami Beach, property records reveal. James paid $9 million for a unit on the 43rd floor of the Trump Group’s (not related to former President Trump) two-tower project that was recently completed.

The developer sold the unit at 17909 Collins Avenue to a company managed by James and linked to his Akron, Ohio-based LeBron James Family Foundation. The 49-story, 154-unit south tower was completed this summer, and the north tower is under construction.

The Estates is the third condo project in Sunny Isles for the Trump Group, led by brothers Jules and Eddie Trump. Prices ranged from the low $4 millions up to $35 million for the penthouse, and the development includes three single-family homes.

For James, considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, the purchase marks a return to South Florida. James was part of the “Big Three” while he played for the Heat between 2010 and 2014, alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He lived in a waterfront home in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, which he sold in 2015 for $13.4 million. (Bosh and Wade also later sold their waterfront Miami Beach homes.)

Last year, James sold one of his Brentwood homes in Los Angeles for $19.6 million.

The athlete, who reached billionaire status this summer, according to Forbes, is a co-owner of the clothing store Unknwn, which has locations in Wynwood and Akron, Ohio. He also owns stakes in companies that include Blaze Pizza and the home gym startup Tonal.

Estates at Acqualina includes a 45,000-square-foot amenities villa that’s expected to be delivered later this year with an ice skating rink, bowling alley and the Avra Miami Estiatorio restaurant. Both towers have lobbies designed by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Sunny Isles Beach, nicknamed “Little Moscow” for its concentration of Russian residents, has attracted other pro athletes and celebrities over the years. Two years ago, Lionel Messi, one of the top soccer players in the world, bought a unit at Dezer Development’s Porsche Design Tower, and his family picked up a condo at Regalia at the northern border of Sunny Isles Beach a year later.