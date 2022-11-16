UPDATED, Nov. 16, 11:50 a.m.: A non-waterfront home in Key Biscayne sold for $7 million.

Records show Stephan and Illiana Memmen sold the house at 625 Curtiswood Drive to Carlos Gustavo Cabrera Gomez and his wife, Ajda Petek. Stephan Memmen is a tech investor and vice president of Pulse Electronics, a San Diego, Calif.-based electronics manufacturer. Illiana Memmen is a real estate agent with Compass in Miami.

Gomez operates Bricks and Beach LLC, a Florida entity. Petek’s LinkedIn shows she is CEO of A.C. Sports d.o.o., a Slovenian wholesaler of clothing and sporting goods.

Ale Alfonzo and Angel Nicolas of Compass had the listing, and Jennifer Santana of One Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer.

The Memmens bought the house for $4.3 million in 2019, records show. The 4,400-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom, one half-bathroom home was built in 2017, according to property records. It includes a pool, spa, and a Tesla solar panel and battery system, the listing shows.

Santana also has the listing for Gomez’s condo at One Ocean, a condominium developed by the Related Group at 1 Collins Avenue in South Beach. Gomez bought unit 607 for $4.9 million in 2016, when the building was completed, records show. The nearly 3,100-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo is asking almost $7 million.

As of September, sale prices for single-family homes on Key Biscayne jumped 18.4 percent, year-over-year, according to Redfin. Latin American and other foreign buyers tend to favor the market.

Last month, the Brazilian heir to a silicon manufacturing fortune bought a non-waterfront home on Key Biscayne for $6.9 million. Massimo Cellino, an Italian businessman and controversial former-owner of the English Leeds United Football Club, sold his waterfront home for $14.9 million in July. In October of last year, the former CEO of French vaccine maker Sanofi bought a waterfront home on Key Biscayne for $7.5 million.