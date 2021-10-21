A former French vaccine chief, along with his wife, paid $7.5 million for a waterfront spec home in Key Biscayne.

Olivier and Diane Brandicourt bought the property at 220 Island Drive from Remir Fernando Guardazzi and Sergio Guardazzi, records show. The Guardazzis, spec home builders, paid $5.3 million for the previous home on the property in June 2019. A notice of demolition for that house, built in 1961, was issued in November 2019, records show.

Brandicourt served as CEO of Sanofi, a French vaccine maker, from 2015 to 2019. But he is no stranger to the United States. Prior to his appointment at Sanofi, Brandicourt served as CEO and chairman of Bayer HealthCare in 2013, according to published reports.

Before Bayer, Brandicourt worked for Pfizer from 2009 to 2012 in a range of executive roles. At Pfizer, he oversaw the launch of Lipitor and the failed launch of the company’s brand of inhalable insulin, Exubera.

Key Biscayne has experienced a number of high profile sales recently. This month, a former Spanish language media executive who was ensnared in the 2015 FIFA soccer scandal sold his waterfront Key Biscayne home for $8.3 million.

In August, developer Eric Soulavy and his wife, Cristina Soulavy, sold a waterfront house in Key Biscayne for $9.1 million. The same month, Peruvian billionaire Eduardo Belmont Anderson bought a waterfront home for $14.6 million. In May, German TV personality Alexandra Klim-Wiren and her husband Carl M. Wiren purchased a waterfront house for $14.9 million.