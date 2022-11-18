UPDATED, Nov. 18, 2:20 p.m.: The billionaire developer of a megaproject in North Bay Village picked up a waterfront teardown on nearby Normandy Shores for about $10.5 million, nearly twice its purchase price last year.

The sale marks a record for Normandy Shores.

Andy Ansin, president and CEO of Sunbeam Properties, bought the four-bedroom, 4,170-square-foot home at 1125 North Shore Drive in Miami Beach from Douglas Elliman agent Brett Harris and broker Kevin Brill of KMB Enterprises. Harris and Brill paid $5.5 million for the house almost exactly a year ago. They acquired it from former Miami Beach commissioner Jerry Libbin. It was built in 1950.

Ansin said he will likely rent the home out and eventually could include it as part of a package to a prospective office tenant at his planned development.

Harris and Brill planned to tear it down and build a spec mansion, and listed the property with plans for the new house. It was most recently asking $11.5 million. The 0.4-acre property has more than 105 feet of water frontage. Brill and Harris, who declined to comment on the buyer, said they are looking to buy more homes on the island, where prices have appreciated in recent years. They own eight homes on the island combined, Brill said.

In August, Todd Allen Whitman and Karen Whitman sold their house at 1001 North Shore Drive for $9.5 million, just shy of the previous Normandy Shores record of $9.7 million for an under-construction home at 865 North Shore Drive.

Ansin bought the Normandy Shores home via a trust, records show.

His purchase comes a month after Sunbeam secured the contentious final vote needed to build a taller 7.3 million-square-foot development on 13 acres it owns in North Bay Village. North Bay Village is the island west of Normandy Shores. Both islands are sandwiched between mainland Miami and the barrier island of Miami Beach.

Overall, Sunbeam’s phased project could include towers of up to 60 stories, with: nearly 2,000 residential units with some workforce housing apartments; 112,500 square feet of hotel space with 300 hotel rooms; 870,000 square feet of office and retail space; public space that includes a baywalk; about 5,000 parking spaces, and open space. Sunbeam’s parent company, Sunbeam Television, owns WSVN-Channel 7, which is on part of the site.