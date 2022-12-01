Open Menu

Native American tribe under contract to buy Magic City Casino

Havenick family seeking state approval to transfer gambling permit to Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Miami /
Dec.December 01, 2022 03:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Magic City Casino principal Isadore Havenick and Magic City Casino at 450 Northwest 37th Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

A photo illustration of Magic City Casino principal Isadore Havenick and Magic City Casino at 450 Northwest 37th Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

After holding on to Magic City Casino for 71 years, the Havenick family is ready to cash in its chips.

The owners of the gambling facility at 450 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami have entered into a deal to sell the former greyhound racing site to the Alabama-based Poarch Band of Creek Indians, The Miami Herald reported, citing an application recently submitted to the newly constituted Florida Gaming Control Commission.

The Havenick family is requesting state approval to transfer Magic City Casino’s gambling permit to the Native American tribe, which owns and operates gambling sites in Florida and other states, including the Sands Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Terms of the asset purchase agreement have not been disclosed.

Isadore Havenick, a principal of Magic City Casino, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 1935, the state issued the gambling permit to the casino when it was Flagler Dog Track. The Havenicks bought the parimutuel facility in 1951, and in 2004 Florida granted them and other parimutuel sites approval to use their gambling permits for slot machines and card games. They renamed the property Magic City Casino, which has more than 800 slot machines and jai alai matches.

In 2020, Magic City Casino stopped running dog races when a state law banning the sport went into effect.

However, the Havenicks are not completely out of the gambling business. The Poarch tribe deal does not include the family’s Casino Miami, a gambling facility that also has jai alai, slot machines and card games. The Havenicks will also retain control of a gambling permit to operate a summer jai alai fronton and poker room on a property at 3030 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood owned by Crescent Heights, the development firm led by Russell Galbut.

Last year, the Havenicks settled a federal lawsuit against the city of Miami, which had passed a resolution banning gamblig facilities in Edgewater. As part of the settlement, the Havenicks agreed that its proposed jai alai fronton and card game would not have slot machines.

— Francisco Alvarado




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    casinosgamblingMiamiPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Miami skyline
    Miami predicted to be world’s second-best luxury market in ’23
    Miami predicted to be world’s second-best luxury market in ’23
    Photo illustration of Bazbaz Development's Sonny Bazbaz along with a rendering of the planned development at 2134 North Miami Avenue in Wynwood (Getty, Bazbaz Development, LoopNet)
    Bazbaz buys Wynwood development site for mixed-use project
    Bazbaz buys Wynwood development site for mixed-use project
    The site at 1431 North Bayshore Drive with Genting CEO Lim Kok Thay (Genting)
    Genting wants over $1B for waterfront Miami site
    Genting wants over $1B for waterfront Miami site
    From left: Pantzer Properties’ Jason and Jordan Pantzer, Tricera Capital’s Ben Mandell, and 13th Floor Investments’ Arnaud Karsenti (Investments, Loopnet, Pantzer Properties, Tricera Capital)
    Pantzer pays $175M for newly built apartments in Miami’s MiMo
    Pantzer pays $175M for newly built apartments in Miami’s MiMo
    From left: Craig Robins and Ugo Colombo
    Ugo Colombo, Craig Robins reach settlement in feud over private jet
    Ugo Colombo, Craig Robins reach settlement in feud over private jet
    Juan Carlos Cachoua and 2699 Biscayne Boulevard (Dwntwn Realty Advisors, Twitter)
    Mexican restaurateur sells Edgewater development site for $21M
    Mexican restaurateur sells Edgewater development site for $21M
    Florida Atlantic University processor Ken Johnson and Brown Harris Stevens' Sheila Rojas (Florida Atlantic University, Brown Harris Stevens, Getty)
    Record rent hikes had slowed. Ian may change that
    Record rent hikes had slowed. Ian may change that
    Robert and Krystal Rivani (Black Lion Investment Group, Getty)
    Inside Robert Rivani’s wild Beverly Hills mansion
    Inside Robert Rivani’s wild Beverly Hills mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.