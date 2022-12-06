Open Menu

Continuum closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.8M to $9.4M

Miami /
Dec.December 06, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Continuum South Tower at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach (Google Maps)

Continuum South Tower at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach (Google Maps)

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume nearly doubled last week, while the average sale price rose.

Condo sales totaled $119.8 million, significantly higher than the $68.8 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price also continued to climb, to $754,000 from $717,000.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.8 million to $9.4 million, compared with $1.5 million to $7.8 million the previous week.

Continuum on South Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 2405 at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach sold for $9.4 million. Jorge Martinez with One Sotheby’s International Realty worked both sides of the deal.

The Gables Club in Coral Gables took second place with a $9.3 million sale. Dennis Carvajal with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller for unit TS-A at 60 Edgewater Drive. Saddy Delgado, also with One Sotheby’s International Realty, worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 27th to Dec. 3rd:

Most expensive

100 South Pointe Drive, unit 2405 | 28 days on the market | $9.4M | $3,302 psf | Listing agent: Jorge Martinez with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Martinez with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Least expensive

Reach Condo, 68 Southeast Sixth Street, unit 3103 | 3 days on the market | $1.8M | $952 psf | Listing agent: Juliana Savoia with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alex Alexandrov with Compass Florida

Most days on market

The Gables Club, 60 Edgewater Drive, unit TS-A | 622 days on the market | $9.3M | $908 psf | Listing agent: Dennis Carvajal with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Saddy Delgado with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Reach Condo, 68 Southeast Sixth Street, unit 3103 | 3 days on the market | $1.8M | $952 psf | Listing agent: Juliana Savoia with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alex Alexandrov with Compass Florida

(Condo.com)

(Condo.com)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condoscoral gableskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade CountySouth Beachsunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Z Capital’s James Zenni Jr. with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Eleventh Circuit Court)
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    From left: BH Group’s Isaac Toledano and Prologis' Hamid Moghadam (Getty, BH Group, Prologis, McDowell Housing Partners)
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Abraham “Abie” Hidary and Eddie Hidary and Hidrock's David Huke with a rendering of the project planned for 1700 Northeast 164th Street (LinkedIn, RevereCRE)
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    Fisher island, Continuum South Tower, Estates at Acqualina and rendering of Ritz-Carlton Residences (Google Maps, Ritz-Carlton)
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    BitPay's Stephen Pair with SeaGlass Jupiter Island (BitPay, Google Maps, Getty)
    BitPay CEO buys SeaGlass condo on Jupiter Island
    BitPay CEO buys SeaGlass condo on Jupiter Island
    A photo illustration of Venezuelan ex-Supreme Court justice Carmen Porras (Getty, Supreme Court of Justice)
    Ex-Venezuelan judge, Chavez supporter turns to Miami real estate
    Ex-Venezuelan judge, Chavez supporter turns to Miami real estate
    A photo illustration of Jesta Group’s CEO Elliott Aintabi along with a rendering of the planned tower at 1819-1855 79th Street in North Bay Village (Getty, Jesta, Kobi Karp)
    Jesta joins rental frenzy in new plans for Shuckers site
    Jesta joins rental frenzy in new plans for Shuckers site
    Dion De Cesare with 900 North Congress Avenue (Google Maps, Broward County, Getty)
    Criminally charged ex-West Palm club owner’s properties face forfeiture
    Criminally charged ex-West Palm club owner’s properties face forfeiture
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.