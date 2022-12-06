Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume nearly doubled last week, while the average sale price rose.

Condo sales totaled $119.8 million, significantly higher than the $68.8 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price also continued to climb, to $754,000 from $717,000.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.8 million to $9.4 million, compared with $1.5 million to $7.8 million the previous week.

Continuum on South Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 2405 at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach sold for $9.4 million. Jorge Martinez with One Sotheby’s International Realty worked both sides of the deal.

The Gables Club in Coral Gables took second place with a $9.3 million sale. Dennis Carvajal with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller for unit TS-A at 60 Edgewater Drive. Saddy Delgado, also with One Sotheby’s International Realty, worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 27th to Dec. 3rd:



Most expensive

100 South Pointe Drive, unit 2405 | 28 days on the market | $9.4M | $3,302 psf | Listing agent: Jorge Martinez with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Martinez with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Least expensive

Reach Condo, 68 Southeast Sixth Street, unit 3103 | 3 days on the market | $1.8M | $952 psf | Listing agent: Juliana Savoia with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alex Alexandrov with Compass Florida

Most days on market

The Gables Club, 60 Edgewater Drive, unit TS-A | 622 days on the market | $9.3M | $908 psf | Listing agent: Dennis Carvajal with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Saddy Delgado with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Reach Condo, 68 Southeast Sixth Street, unit 3103 | 3 days on the market | $1.8M | $952 psf | Listing agent: Juliana Savoia with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alex Alexandrov with Compass Florida