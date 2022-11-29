Miami-Dade County’s total condo sales volume dropped last week, while the average sale price rose.
Condo sales totaled $68.8 million, significantly lower than the $104.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price continued to climb from the week earlier, this time to $717,000 from $642,000.
Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $7.8 million, compared with $1 million to $5 million the previous week.
Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 1104 at 17901 Collins Avenue pulled in $7.8 million. Michael Goldstein with Acqualina Realty had the listing and Gil Brendel with G Realty Group represented the buyer.
One Thousand Museum in Miami took second place with a $7.2 million sale. Lana Bell with Douglas Elliman represented the seller for unit 3101 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard. Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate with Corcoran worked with the buyer.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 20th to Nov. 26th:
Most expensive
17901 Collins Avenue, unit 1104 | 51 days on the market | $7.8M | $1,894 psf | Listing agent: Michael Goldstein with Acqualina Realty | Buyer’s agent: Gil Brendel with G Realty Group
Least expensive
Key Colony, 201 Crandon Boulevard, unit 1028 | 129 days on the market | $1.5M | $941 psf | Listing agent: Karen Holmquist with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Kim Ellen Haug with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne
Most days on market
One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 3101 | 460 days on the market | $7.2M | $1,565 psf | Listing agent: Lana Bell with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate with Corcoran
Fewest days on market
Biscayne Beach, 2900 Northeast Seventh Avenue, unit 3702 | $1.6M | $942 psf | Listing agent: Bento Queiroz with Compass | Buyer’s agent: Alison Zhuk with Douglas Elliman