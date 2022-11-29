Open Menu

Estates at Acqualina tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.5M to $7.8M

Miami /
Nov.November 29, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach 

The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach

Miami-Dade County’s total condo sales volume dropped last week, while the average sale price rose.

Condo sales totaled $68.8 million, significantly lower than the $104.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price continued to climb from the week earlier, this time to $717,000 from $642,000.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5 million to $7.8 million, compared with $1 million to $5 million the previous week.

Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit 1104 at 17901 Collins Avenue pulled in $7.8 million. Michael Goldstein with Acqualina Realty had the listing and Gil Brendel with G Realty Group represented the buyer.

One Thousand Museum in Miami took second place with a $7.2 million sale. Lana Bell with Douglas Elliman represented the seller for unit 3101 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard. Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate with Corcoran worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 20th to Nov. 26th:

Most expensive

17901 Collins Avenue, unit 1104 | 51 days on the market | $7.8M | $1,894 psf | Listing agent: Michael Goldstein with Acqualina Realty | Buyer’s agent: Gil Brendel with G Realty Group

Least expensive

Key Colony, 201 Crandon Boulevard, unit 1028 | 129 days on the market | $1.5M | $941 psf | Listing agent: Karen Holmquist with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Kim Ellen Haug with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne

Most days on market

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 3101 | 460 days on the market | $7.2M | $1,565 psf | Listing agent: Lana Bell with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate with Corcoran

Fewest days on market

Biscayne Beach, 2900 Northeast Seventh Avenue, unit 3702 | $1.6M | $942 psf | Listing agent: Bento Queiroz with Compass | Buyer’s agent: Alison Zhuk with Douglas Elliman




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condosestates at acqualinakey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Two Roads Development’s Reid Boren and Taylor Collins with Frisbie Group’s Dave, Rick and Robert Frisbie Sr. and renderings of South Flaglar House (Two Roads Development, Frisbie Group, The Boundary with Noe & Associates, Getty)
    Two Roads’ suit spells trouble for Frisbie’s West Palm condo project
    Two Roads’ suit spells trouble for Frisbie’s West Palm condo project
    Renderings of the project and Alta Developers’ Raimundo Onetto (Behar Font & Partners, Alta Developers)
    Alta kicks off plans for second rental building near Dadeland Mall
    Alta kicks off plans for second rental building near Dadeland Mall
    John Sandberg
    John Sandberg, team leave Douglas Elliman for Compass
    John Sandberg, team leave Douglas Elliman for Compass
    Edna Buchanan with 400 W San Marino Drive
    Crime writer Edna Buchanan sells Venetian Islands home for $12M
    Crime writer Edna Buchanan sells Venetian Islands home for $12M
    Jon Paul Pérez with an aerial of Fisher Island (Google Maps)
    Related ups ask for planned Fisher Island penthouse to $90M
    Related ups ask for planned Fisher Island penthouse to $90M
    5760 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Hedge funder sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $36M
    Hedge funder sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $36M
    The Cañero Group’s Jose Cañero and 24735 South Dixie Highway (Google Maps, Getty, Linkedin)
    Canero proposes rental complex in south Miami-Dade
    Canero proposes rental complex in south Miami-Dade
    SL Green’s Andrew Mathias, Boich Investment Group’s Wayne Boich and Related Companies’ Bruce Beal Jr. with rendering of 1920 Alton Road (SL Green, Boich Enterprises, Related Companies)
    Boich, Beal and Mathias score approval for Sunset Harbour project
    Boich, Beal and Mathias score approval for Sunset Harbour project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.