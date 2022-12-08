The self-described “boss lady” of RedCon1 fitness supplements sold her waterfront mansion in Boca Raton for $10.2 million — within days of her husband’s release from federal prison.

Records show Darielle Singerman sold her home at 4400 Sanctuary Lane to Andrew Cook and Fanjun Dai as trustees of the Zhang Family Trust. The trust listed a mailing address in Ontario, Canada.

Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman had the listing, and Jeff Daly of Realty Home Advisors International brought the buyers.

Darielle Singerman’s husband Aaron Singerman owns RedCon1, one of the largest fitness supplement brands in the U.S., and also owns the related RedCon1 Gym.

Aaron Singerman was sentenced to more than four years in prison in January after pleading guilty to federal charges that he conspired to sell illegal steroids under another supplement brand he owned, Blackstone Labs. He also agreed to pay a fine of $2.9 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was released from prison on Dec 1, serving a fraction of his 54-month sentence.

Prior to sentencing, police arrested Singerman after he crashed into multiple docks with his RedCon1-logo-bearing boat, according to Boca News Now. He was handed 12 months of probation for boating under the influence in February.

Darielle Singerman bought the estate at 4400 Sanctuary Lane separately from her husband for $8.7 million last year, records show. The couple owns two properties together, according to property records, including another home on Sanctuary Lane they purchased for $6 million last October and a home in Delray Beach they bought for $2.3 million in 2016.

The waterfront property she sold spans nearly 0.9 of an acre, with a 12,100-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, according to records. Built in 1985, the home includes a pool and waterfront access with a dock, the listing shows.

The property is in the Sanctuary, a gated community with armed land and waterway guards. Residents include NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who bought a waterfront mansion there for $8 million last year.

The luxury market in Boca Raton surged during the pandemic, fueled by out-of-state migration and corporate relocations to West Palm Beach, dubbed Wall Street South. Gated communities have led the market, with Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club setting the record for Boca Raton sales in October, when a waterfront mansion sold for $25.8 million. A spec mansion in the community sold shortly after that in November for $18.6 million.