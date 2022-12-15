Open Menu

Merit Hill Capital picks up another Broward self-storage property

Brooklyn-based self-storage real estate firm paid $17M for Pembroke Pines facility

Miami /
Dec.December 15, 2022 02:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Merit Hill CEO Elizabeth Schlesinger and the Pines West Storage Center at 400 Northwest 172nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines (Merit Hill, Google Maps, Getty)

Merit Hill CEO Elizabeth Schlesinger and the Pines West Storage Center at 400 Northwest 172nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines (Merit Hill, Google Maps, Getty)

South Florida is going through a mini-surge of self-storage deals, with Merit Hill Capital picking up its second Broward facility in less than a month.

An affiliate of Brooklyn-based Merit Hill paid $17 million for Pines West Storage Center at 400 Northwest 172nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines, according to records and Vizzda. The buyer secured a $15.1 million mortgage from Citibank, the deed shows.

The deal for the facility with 326 units breaks down to roughly $52,000 per self-storage unit.

The seller, an entity managed by Richard Collum, president of Pembroke Pines-based Collum Management, bought the 5.6-acre property for $1.1 million in 1996, records show. A year later, Collum completed the four-building complex.

Managed by Extra Space Storage, Pines West offers units ranging in size from five-feet-by-four-feet to 10-feet-by-20-feet, according to the self-storage facility’s website. Monthly rents range from $25 to $451.

Less than four weeks ago, Merit Hill, led by CEO Elizabeth Schlesinger, bought a Davie self-storage facility for $17.5 million. The firm owns 234 self-storage properties spanning 15.6 million square feet in 33 states, including Florida, according to the company’s website.

In the past two years, Merit Hill paid $3.9 million for a self-storage complex managed by CubeSmart in Homestead, and $13.6 million for a four-building self-storage site in Royal Palm Beach, records show.

South Florida has experienced a flurry of self-storage trades in recent weeks. This month, San Francisco-based TPG Real Estate Partners and Miami-based Value Store It acquired a three-story self-storage building in Weston for $18.5 million. In November, Saratoga Springs, New York-based Prime Group Holdings paid $35 million for Riverbend Self-Storage, a four-story building with 886 storage units in Fort Lauderdale.

South Florida saw a 30 percent annual boost in new construction of self-storage in the first half of the year, with more than 4 million square feet of development underway, according to RentCafe.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyindustrialpembroke pinesself storageSouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Benito Irastorva with the Embassy Suites hotel (Embassy Suites)
    Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach
    Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach
    From left: KEITH's Dodie Keith-Lazowick and Green Mills LLC's Mitch Rosenstein along with an aerial view of the affordable housing development site at 1700 Blount Road in Pompano Beach (Getty, City of Pompano Beach, Green Mills LLC, LinkedIn/Dodie Keith-Lazowick)
    Pompano approves affordable housing project next to homeless center
    Pompano approves affordable housing project next to homeless center
    From left: Capital Square’s Louis Rogers and Whitson Huffman (buyers); Bell Partners’ Jon Bell and Lili Dunn (sellers); the Bell Parkland apartment complex at 5851 Holmberg Road in Parkland (Capital Square, Bell Partners, BellParkland.com)
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    Stockbridge Capital Group’s Terry Fancher and Sol Raso; 434 Northwest 77th Avenue (Stockbridge Capital Group, Getty, Cushman & Wakefield)
    Sale-leaseback: Stockbridge picks up John Deere site in Miami-Dade for $20M
    Sale-leaseback: Stockbridge picks up John Deere site in Miami-Dade for $20M
    ADT’s headquarters building at The Park at Broken Sound in Boca Raton with Jake Geleerd of Tortoise Properties and Ian Weiner of Pebb Enterprises (Tortoise Properties, Pebb Enterprises)
    Lease roundup: Sheltair moves headquarters to Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: Sheltair moves headquarters to Fort Lauderdale
    NuRock's Paul Greilich with rendering of planned 11-story, 134-unit affordable apartment development (LinkedIn, Tarpon Housing Partners, Getty)
    NuRock advances affordable housing development in Hollywood
    NuRock advances affordable housing development in Hollywood
    The Connor Group’s Larry Connor, Bell Partners’ Jon Bell and Lili Dunn with Grand Riviera Miramar (The Connor Group, Bell Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Connor drops $138M for pair of Miramar rental complexes
    Connor drops $138M for pair of Miramar rental complexes
    Joseph Chetrit with Hollywood Beach Resort (Getty, Google Maps)
    Investor alleges Chetrit cut it out of Hollywood Beach deal
    Investor alleges Chetrit cut it out of Hollywood Beach deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.