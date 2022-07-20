Open Menu

Double scoop: Extra Space Storage drops $29M for two West Palm Beach complexes

Salt Lake City-based firm is also the operator of the two self-storage facilities

Miami /
Jul.July 20, 2022 01:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Extra Space Storage's Joseph Margolis with 401 N Military Trl and 2300 N Military Trl

Extra Space Storage’s Joseph Margolis with 401 N Military Trl and 2300 N Military Trl (Loopnet, Extra Space Storage)

Extra Space Storage hit a double play with a $29.2 million acquisition of two self-storage complexes in West Palm Beach.

Affiliates of the Salt Lake City-based self-storage real estate firm, led by CEO Joseph Margolis, bought a 56,307-square-foot self-storage facility at 401 North Military Trail for $12.4 million, records show. Extra Space Storage also paid $16.8 million for a 59,769-square-foot self-storage site at 2300 North Military Trail. The company is the operator of both facilities.

The deals break down to $220 a square foot, and $281 a square foot, respectively.

The seller, affiliates of Chicago-based InContext Advisors, bought the two properties for a combined $18.5 million in December 2020, records show. The complex at 2300 North Military Trail was built in 1986, and the facility at 401 Military Trail was completed in 1987.

Extra Space Storage, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, manages 164 million square feet of self-storage space across 40 states, according to the firm’s website. Extra Space Storage owns and leases 2,000 self-storage properties with 1.5 million self-storage units, the website states. In Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, Extra Space has more than three dozen locations, including 32 the company owns, according to records.

In October of last year, Extra Space Storage paid $22.1 million for a 101,300-square-foot industrial building in Margate.

Self-storage real estate is booming with more than 131 million square feet of storage space under construction or in the planning stages across the country, according to a May RentCafe report. Demand is pushing rents up, as the national average rent for a self-storage unit is $128, a 6 percent gain year-over-year, RentCafe found.

In South Florida, self-storage firms are also expanding their footprints. This month, Basis Industrial, formerly Miami City Self-Storage, paid $37.5 million for a mixed-use industrial facility in Medley where the company plans to add a 125,000-square-foot self-storage facility.

In April, Morningstar Properties acquired a pair of self-storage facilities previously operated by Extra Space Storage in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village. Morningstar paid nearly $30 million for the two sites.

A month earlier, New York-based Buyer Storage Deluxe paid $11.5 million for a three-property assemblage in Miami’s Wynwood.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Extra Space Storageindustrialpalm beach countyself storageSouth Florida Industrial Marketwest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    South Florida’s June resi sales drop by double digits
    South Florida’s June resi sales drop by double digits
    1600 Northeast 12th Terrace
    Triangle Services pays $17.5M for Fort Lauderdale industrial building
    Triangle Services pays $17.5M for Fort Lauderdale industrial building
    Dan Catalfumo with Renderings of Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens (Landing at PGA Waterway)
    Ritz-Carlton to brand Catalfumo’s Palm Beach Gardens luxury condo project
    Ritz-Carlton to brand Catalfumo’s Palm Beach Gardens luxury condo project
    A photo illustration of the South Flagler House in West Palm Beach (The Boundary with Noe & Associates)
    Developers pay $41.5M for bayfront condo towers dev site in West Palm Beach
    Developers pay $41.5M for bayfront condo towers dev site in West Palm Beach
    Bridge Industrial’s Steve Poulos and an aerial of the development site, south of the airport in unincorporated Miami-Dade County (Bridge Industrial, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Bridge Industrial pays $16M for logistics facility dev site near Miami-Opa locka airport
    Bridge Industrial pays $16M for logistics facility dev site near Miami-Opa locka airport
    Kolter Land President Jim Harvey and the golf course development site on the NE corner of Okeechobee Blvd. and North Haverhill Road in Palm Beach County (Google Maps, Kolter Land)
    Kolter pays $37M for golf course dev site proposed for 707 homes near West Palm Beach
    Kolter pays $37M for golf course dev site proposed for 707 homes near West Palm Beach
    MSP Capital co-founders and managing partners Murray McCabe and Max Lamont and the Pelican Bays office/warehouse complex at 4990 Southwest 52nd Street in Davie (Google Maps, MSP Capital Partners)
    MSP Capital pays $50M for Davie office/warehouse complex
    MSP Capital pays $50M for Davie office/warehouse complex
    From left: LRP Media Group's Ken Kahn and Gladstone Commercial Corporation's David Gladstone with 1395 University Boulevard
    Media company buys office building near FAU’s Jupiter campus for $19M
    Media company buys office building near FAU’s Jupiter campus for $19M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.