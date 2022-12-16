Open Menu

PrivCap sells assisted living facilities in Margate, Davie

New York-based buying entities tied to Zalman Skoblo and Zvi Jacobowitz paid a combined $13M

Miami /
Dec.December 16, 2022 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
PrivCap's Donny Cohen 6810 Southwest Seventh Street and 4681 Southwest 66th Avenue (PrivCap, Google Maps)

PrivCap’s Donny Cohen 6810 Southwest Seventh Street and 4681 Southwest 66th Avenue (PrivCap, Google Maps)

PrivCap Companies sold a pair of assisted living facilities in Broward County for a combined $12.7 million.

The Boca Raton-based investment firm sold the properties at 6810 Southwest Seventh Street in Margate and at 4681 Southwest 66th Avenue in Davie to entities led by Zalman Skoblo and Zvi Jacobowitz of Brooklyn, according to records.

John DeMarco and Wesley Suskind of The DeMarco Real Estate Group at RE/MAX represented the seller.

The deal for the 131-bed portfolio breaks down to $97,000 per bed.

Both properties are under the Caring Village brand and offer memory care services, according to their websites.

PrivCap, led by Donny Cohen, has a portfolio that includes multifamily and office buildings in the Southeast, as well as some properties in New Jersey and Kentucky, according to its website.

In South Florida, the firm has wagered on assisted living facilities, a healthy asset class in light of the state’s reputation as a retirement mecca. PrivCap paid $7 million for the Caring Village facility in Margate in 2020.

Last year, PrivCap also dropped $9.7 million for the Midtown Manor assisted living facility at 2001 Polk Street in Hollywood.

Other investors eyeing facilities for senior residents include Bent Philipson, who has focused on nursing homes. In November, he and Andrew Bronfeld bought the Signature HealthCare Center of Waterford at 8333 West Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens for $43.2 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    assisted living facilitiesbroward countydaviemargate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Capital Group P3's Mario Caprini and Hensel Phelps' Michael Choutka with rendering of their planned mixed-use development (Capital Group P3 Development, Hensel Phelps, City of Deerfield Beach, Getty)
    Deerfield Beach voters to decide on Hensel Phelps’ mixed-use development
    Deerfield Beach voters to decide on Hensel Phelps’ mixed-use development
    Benito Irastorva with the Embassy Suites hotel (Embassy Suites)
    Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach
    Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach
    Merit Hill CEO Elizabeth Schlesinger and the Pines West Storage Center at 400 Northwest 172nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines (Merit Hill, Google Maps, Getty)
    Merit Hill Capital picks up another Broward self-storage property
    Merit Hill Capital picks up another Broward self-storage property
    From left: KEITH's Dodie Keith-Lazowick and Green Mills LLC's Mitch Rosenstein along with an aerial view of the affordable housing development site at 1700 Blount Road in Pompano Beach (Getty, City of Pompano Beach, Green Mills LLC, LinkedIn/Dodie Keith-Lazowick)
    Pompano approves affordable housing project next to homeless center
    Pompano approves affordable housing project next to homeless center
    From left: Capital Square’s Louis Rogers and Whitson Huffman (buyers); Bell Partners’ Jon Bell and Lili Dunn (sellers); the Bell Parkland apartment complex at 5851 Holmberg Road in Parkland (Capital Square, Bell Partners, BellParkland.com)
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    NuRock's Paul Greilich with rendering of planned 11-story, 134-unit affordable apartment development (LinkedIn, Tarpon Housing Partners, Getty)
    NuRock advances affordable housing development in Hollywood
    NuRock advances affordable housing development in Hollywood
    The Connor Group’s Larry Connor, Bell Partners’ Jon Bell and Lili Dunn with Grand Riviera Miramar (The Connor Group, Bell Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Connor drops $138M for pair of Miramar rental complexes
    Connor drops $138M for pair of Miramar rental complexes
    Joseph Chetrit with Hollywood Beach Resort (Getty, Google Maps)
    Investor alleges Chetrit cut it out of Hollywood Beach deal
    Investor alleges Chetrit cut it out of Hollywood Beach deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.