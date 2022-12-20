Spec home developer Barry Brodsky sold a renovated waterfront Venetian Islands house in Miami Beach to a cybersecurity chief for $26 million.

Records show 70 Bear Marino LLC, managed by Brodsky, sold the house at 70 West San Marino Drive to Lane Bess via L & L Sunset LLC, a Florida entity.

Jill Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing, and Abraham Ash of Multivest Realty brought the buyer.

Bess is CEO of Deep Instinct, a cybersecurity firm based in New York that uses a concept called “deep learning” to mimic the human brain and train an artificial brain to detect cyber attacks. According to his LinkedIn, Bess is also principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory, and holds a seat on Carnegie Mellon University’s board of trustees. He previously worked as COO of Zscaler, and as CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity firm worth more than $45 billion.

Brodsky bought the San Marino Island property for $10 million last year, according to property records. The 6,800-square-foot home was built in 2007 on 0.2 acres, records show. According to Hertzberg, Brodsky bought the house for himself and completed a gut renovation. The home now has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, the listing shows. The property also includes a pool, hot tub, and private dock.

Hertzberg said this property has a rare view of downtown Miami’s skyline, a feature that stands out among the many waterfront views from Venetian Islands homes.

It is not unusual for Brodsky, a spec developer who tends to sell new construction, to take on renovation projects. In January, he flipped a renovated waterfront Miami Beach house for $15.3 million, selling it to an insurance company co-founder. In 2019, he sold a waterfront Miami Beach home for $7.3 million, after restoring the house built in 1936.

The Venetian Islands are a hotbed of high-end real estate deals. The famous crime writer Edna Buchanan sold her home on the islands for $12 million last month. Also last month, the estate of the late retail mogul Sir Ralph Halpern sold his waterfront property for $15 million.

A venture capitalist flipped his waterfront Venetian Islands estate for $26.3 million in June, after paying $19 million for the property last December.