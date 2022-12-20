Open Menu

Cybersecurity CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $26M

Barry Brodsky bought the property for $10M last year, completed renovations this year

Miami /
Dec.December 20, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
70 West San Marino Drive and Deep Instinct ceo Lane Bess (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

70 West San Marino Drive and Deep Instinct ceo Lane Bess (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

Spec home developer Barry Brodsky sold a renovated waterfront Venetian Islands house in Miami Beach to a cybersecurity chief for $26 million.

Records show 70 Bear Marino LLC, managed by Brodsky, sold the house at 70 West San Marino Drive to Lane Bess via L & L Sunset LLC, a Florida entity.

Jill Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing, and Abraham Ash of Multivest Realty brought the buyer.

Bess is CEO of Deep Instinct, a cybersecurity firm based in New York that uses a concept called “deep learning” to mimic the human brain and train an artificial brain to detect cyber attacks. According to his LinkedIn, Bess is also principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory, and holds a seat on Carnegie Mellon University’s board of trustees. He previously worked as COO of Zscaler, and as CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity firm worth more than $45 billion.

Brodsky bought the San Marino Island property for $10 million last year, according to property records. The 6,800-square-foot home was built in 2007 on 0.2 acres, records show. According to Hertzberg, Brodsky bought the house for himself and completed a gut renovation. The home now has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, the listing shows. The property also includes a pool, hot tub, and private dock.

Hertzberg said this property has a rare view of downtown Miami’s skyline, a feature that stands out among the many waterfront views from Venetian Islands homes.

It is not unusual for Brodsky, a spec developer who tends to sell new construction, to take on renovation projects. In January, he flipped a renovated waterfront Miami Beach house for $15.3 million, selling it to an insurance company co-founder. In 2019, he sold a waterfront Miami Beach home for $7.3 million, after restoring the house built in 1936.

The Venetian Islands are a hotbed of high-end real estate deals. The famous crime writer Edna Buchanan sold her home on the islands for $12 million last month. Also last month, the estate of the late retail mogul Sir Ralph Halpern sold his waterfront property for $15 million.

A venture capitalist flipped his waterfront Venetian Islands estate for $26.3 million in June, after paying $19 million for the property last December.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesmiami beachvenetian islandswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    241 Jungle Road and RH Real Estate Organization's Rob Heyvaert (Motive Partners Holdings, Google Maps)
    Private equity chief flips non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for record $51M
    Private equity chief flips non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for record $51M
    Camilo Miguel, Jr., Edgardo Defortuna, Carlos Rosso and Jorge Perez with a rendering of the Casamar Pickleball Court (LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Dragon Global, Standard Residences)
    New ‘it’ amenity at South Florida luxury condos? Pickleball courts
    New ‘it’ amenity at South Florida luxury condos? Pickleball courts
    Casa Tua Miami Beach with Leti and Miky Grendene and Jarden Corp's Martin Franklin (TripAdviser, LinkedIn, Newell Brands)
    Jarden co-founder Martin Franklin nabs stake in Casa Tua
    Jarden co-founder Martin Franklin nabs stake in Casa Tua
    Confidante Miami Beach
    South Florida’s biggest hotel sales of 2022
    South Florida’s biggest hotel sales of 2022
    From left: Deco Capital Group’s Bradley Colmer and Pretium Partners’ Don Mullen along with a rendering of the Eighteen Sunset office project in Miami Beach (Getty, Deco Capital Group, Pretium Partners)
    Lease roundup: Deco Capital Nabs Pretium Partners as tenant
    Lease roundup: Deco Capital Nabs Pretium Partners as tenant
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Foreign investment returns to South Florida
    Foreign investment returns to South Florida
    From left: Steve Witkoff, Armando Codina, R. Donahue Peebles, Grant Cardone, Jorge Perez, Stephen Ross, and Alex Sapir (Getty, YouTube)
    Juiciest South Florida real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Juiciest South Florida real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Russell Galbut and Michael Shvo with rendering of office clock tower project at 407 Lincoln Road and 1030 Sixth Street (GFO Investments, SHVO, Getty)
    Miami Beach board approves Galbut hotel, Shvo office project
    Miami Beach board approves Galbut hotel, Shvo office project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.