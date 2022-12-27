Open Menu

Arte Surfside PH purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M

Unit last sold for $22.5M in May 2021

Miami /
Dec.December 27, 2022 03:30 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chain's Deepak Thapliyal with 8955 Collins Avenue (Chain via Twitter, Google Maps, Getty)

Chain’s Deepak Thapliyal with 8955 Collins Avenue (Chain via Twitter, Google Maps, Getty)

An Arte penthouse in Surfside sold at a loss for $18 million. That’s down $4.5 million from its sale price last year, when it was purchased with cryptocurrency.

The ninth-floor penthouse at the condominium at 8955 Collins Avenue sold for $22.5 million last year, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal closed after developer Alex Sapir and his partner, Giovanni Fasciano, opened crypto financing to potential buyers via SolidBlock, a blockchain and securities trading platform based in Miami Beach. It still holds the record for largest known real estate purchase with crypto. The sale also set a price-per-square-foot record for the area at the time, at $4,441, according to a press release from Sapir.

The unit first listed for $28 million in September of last year, and the price dropped several times, bottoming out at $19.9 million in November, according to Compass.

Danny Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty and Craig Heger of Echo Fine Properties had the listing. Oren Alexander of Official brought the buyer.

The deed has yet to be recorded, and the buyer is unknown. The seller is Chain, a company that builds blockchain-based fintech and Web3 cloud services. According to LinkedIn, the company is headquartered in Charlestown, on the Caribbean island of Nevis. CEO Deepak Thapliyal is an NFT collector, and promotes the Ethereum-backed Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

The crypto market is in a steep downturn and reeling from the spectacular collapse of one of its largest exchange platforms, FTX. Hertzberg told the outlet that Chain sold the unit for cash this time.

Unit PHB spans almost 5,100 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. The 12-story, 16-unit oceanfront building includes a fitness center, pool, spa, sauna, and tennis court. The condo’s amenities also include a playroom for children, catering kitchen, and a lounge, according to its website.

Aside from its experimentation with crypto financing, Arte Surfside also gained notoriety as the home of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner after the real estate heirs left Washington, D.C., last year. The couple rented the top-floor penthouse, in addition to the waterfront Indian Creek estate they bought for $24 million last year.

Other big name residents include New York-based hedge funder Emilio Bassini, who bought a unit for $13 million last year.

More recently, Sapir Corp. sold two units in the building in February for a combined $23.4 million.

— Kate Hinsche




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Artecondo marketcryptohome salesMiami-Dade Countysurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Orion Real Estate's Kevin Sanza and Joseph Sanz with Colonial Palms Plaza at 13605-13619 South Dixie Highway (Orion Real Estate, Google Maps)
    MetLife sells Pinecrest shopping center to Miami JV for $71M
    MetLife sells Pinecrest shopping center to Miami JV for $71M
    A photo illustration of One Paraiso (left) and Arte Surfside (right) (Getty, Google Maps, Arte Surfside)
    Arte Surfside tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Arte Surfside tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    From left: Matis Cohen and Marisa Galbit with 72nd and Park (Getty, Crescent Heights)
    Galbut family and Matis Cohen score $98M loan for North Beach project
    Galbut family and Matis Cohen score $98M loan for North Beach project
    CBRE's Ben Silver with 11900 Biscayne Boulevard (CBRE, Google Maps)
    North Miami office building hits market for $45M
    North Miami office building hits market for $45M
    A photo illustration of 6155 Southwest 106th Street in Pinecrest (Getty, Compass)
    Pinecrest mansion sells for record $10M
    Pinecrest mansion sells for record $10M
    Kolter Urban’s Bob Vail with rendering of Selene Oceanfront Residences (Kolter Urban)
    Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
    Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
    From top: Walgreens stores at 1800 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter, 3595 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami, and 9921 Okeechobee Boulevard in Boca Raton (Getty, Google Maps, LoopNet)
    A trio of Walgreens stores in South Florida sold for a combined $34M
    A trio of Walgreens stores in South Florida sold for a combined $34M
    Terra's David Martin with Upland Park
    Terra nabs $35M loan to start Dolphin Station mixed-use project
    Terra nabs $35M loan to start Dolphin Station mixed-use project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.