Hedge funder buys oceanfront condo at Arte in Surfside for $13M

Unit sold for $2,497 psf

Miami /
May.May 18, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Emilio Bassini and Reina Marin Bassini with Arte Surfside. (Getty, Arte)

The co-founder of a New York-based hedge fund bought an oceanfront unit at Arte in Surfside for $13 million.

Records show Emilio Bassini bought unit 401 from SC 8955 LLC, a Delaware corporation. Alex Sapir, who leads the development firm Sapir Corp., signed the deed for the selling entity.

Bassini is the managing principal and co-founder of Bassini & Co., a hedge fund based in New York. He is also a board member of The Prostate Cancer Foundation, according to its website.

The condo, at 8955 Collins Avenue, sold for $2,497 per square foot after 187 days on the market, according to condo.com. Miltiadis Kastanis of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Dina Goldentayer of the same brokerage represented the buyer.

Property records show the 4,788-square-foot unit has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Arte, which was completed last year, is a 12-story, 16-unit building designed by Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel with Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design. The building features a rooftop tennis court, outdoor and heated indoor pools and direct beach access.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are renting a unit at Arte.

In December, Sapir sold the penthouse in the oceanfront building for $33 million. Sapir’s mother and sister both bought units in November.





