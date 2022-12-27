Open Menu

Lease roundup: Industrious inks at Onyx in Hallandale Beach

Codina scores tenant at Beacon Logistics Park in Hialeah

Miami /
Dec.December 27, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Inmobiliaria Brom’s Ariel Bromberg and render of Onyx Tower (Inmobiliaria Brom, Linkedin)

Picsart, NuVerse Advisors, more I Optima I Hallandale Beach

Inmobiliaria Brom has leased 40 percent of the space at its Onyx Tower in Hallandale Beach.

In the biggest recent deal, co-working firm Industrious took 30,000 square feet on two floors at Onyx at 1010 South Federal Highway, according to a news release from the landlord’s broker. Industrious will open in July.

Alternative asset manager Kawa expanded its existing 18,600-square-foot office at Onyx to 27,000 square feet. Two other firms opted to open their headquarters there. Creative digital editing platform Picsart leased 4,000 square feet for its company base; and investment manager and wealth adviser NuVerse moved its headquarters from New York to 4,000 square feet at Onyx.

Tere Blanca and Juan Ruiz of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented the property’s owner and developer, Inmobiliaria Brom. Matt Cheezem of Cushman & Wakefield represented Industrious. Iker Belauste and Lizzie Maddick of JLL represented Picsart, and Samuel and Jaime Moreinis of Miami Waterfront Realty/ Miami Exclusive Assets represented NuVerse.

The Onyx tower is part of the three-building Optima office complex developed by Inmobiliaria Brom. The Mexican firm is led by Ariel and Jose Bromberg.

In other recent deals at Onyx, Crystal Cruises signed for 15,000 square feet for its headquarters.

Gloval Shipping I Beacon Logistics Park I Hialeah

International freight forwarder Gloval Shipping leased industrial space at Codina Partners’ Beacon Logistics Park in Hialeah.

Gloval took 43,400 square feet at the business park’s Building B, at 9210 West 43rd Avenue, according to a news release from the tenant’s broker.

Wayne Ramoski and Gianluca Billau of Cushman & Wakefield represented Gloval. Sebastian Juncadella and Jose Juncadella of Fairchild Partners represented the landlord.

Coral Gables-based Codina Partners, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, has been developing the six-building Beacon Logistics Park that will span 1.3 million square feet once completed. Building B is under construction.

This year, Beacon Logistics scored two massive lease deals: World Electric took 267,000 square feet, and All Florida Paper took 228,000 square feet.




