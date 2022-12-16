Open Menu

Here are South Florida’s biggest industrial leases of 2022

Countyline Corporate Park’s 500K sf lease in Hialeah topped the list

Miami /
Dec.December 16, 2022 03:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
10300 NW 121st Way in Medley, 9290 NW 112th Avenue in Medley, NW 102nd Ave in Hialeah and 5601 N Hiatus Rd in Tamarac (Google Maps)

10300 NW 121st Way in Medley, 9290 NW 112th Avenue in Medley, NW 102nd Ave in Hialeah and 5601 N Hiatus Rd in Tamarac (Google Maps)

Bigger is better when it comes to South Florida industrial leases.

Across Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties, major retailers and shipping services like Target and FedEx leased 2.8 million square feet of industrial space in the largest leases of 2022, far outstripping last year’s total of 2.2 million square feet.

Amazon was notably absent from this year’s roundup of the top 10 leases. The e-commerce giant clinched three of the top 10 spots last year. In May, news broke that Amazon sought to sublease at least 10 million square feet of its existing space — a reversal from its pandemic-era practice of gobbling up as much space as possible.

The average lease size of the top five leases this year came to 362,000 square feet, which is above last year’s 258,530 square feet, but still below 2019’s average of 449,000 square feet.

Here’s a breakdown of the top five industrial leases signed this year in South Florida.

Imperial Bag & Co., Hialeah, 506K sf

Five out of the top 10 largest leases were inked for properties in Hialeah, with New Jersey-based Imperial Bag & Paper Co. (ImperialDade) taking the top spot, both in Hialeah and overall. In the second quarter, company representatives signed a lease for 506,000 square feet at Countyline Corporate Park on Northwest 102nd Avenue in Hialeah. The company distributes janitorial supplies and food service packaging.

FedEx Ground Package System, Medley, 501K sf

FedEx leased 501,000 square feet in Medley in the first quarter. It’s the only non-Hialeah lease in the top five. The shipping behemoth took over one of the warehouses at Miami 27 Business Park at 10300 Northwest 121st Way, according to published reports. FedEx has long been interested in South Florida industrial properties. Last year, Industrial Outdoor Ventures outbid FedEx for the 38.5-acre site at 3055 Burris Road in Miami. The winning bid was $64M.

FreezPak Logistics, Hialeah, 312K sf

FreezPak Logistics took this year’s third largest lease at the same Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah as Imperial Bag & Co. It signed a lease for 312,000 square feet in March. This is the first South Florida location for the New Jersey-based cold and dry-storage provider.

World Electric/Sonepar, Hialeah, 267K sf

In the fourth spot, World Electric leased 266,760 square feet at Beacon Logistics Park at 4220 West 91st Place in Hialeah during the first quarter. A subsidiary of South Carolina-based Sonepar, North Miami Beach-based World Electric in September announced it inked a deal to acquire Advance Electrical to increase the company’s presence in Atlanta. The company specializes in business-to-business electrical services and equipment.

All Florida Paper, Hialeah, 227K sf

Medley-based All Florida Paper signed the fifth largest lease of the year, during the third quarter. It took 227,700 square feet at Beacon Logistics Park at 4120 West 91st Place in Hialeah. All Florida Paper is a wholesale distributor founded in 1993, according to the company’s website.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hialeahleasesmedleyMiamitamaracyear in review

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Steve Witkoff, Armando Codina, R. Donahue Peebles, Grant Cardone, Jorge Perez, Stephen Ross, and Alex Sapir (Getty, YouTube)
    Juiciest South Florida real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Juiciest South Florida real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Tibor and Jerome Hollo with 1101 Brickell Avenue in Miami and Barry Sternlicht with 2340 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Google Maps, Getty)
    Lease roundup: Hollo’s FECR moves, Sternlicht’s building nabs tenants
    Lease roundup: Hollo’s FECR moves, Sternlicht’s building nabs tenants
    Miami skyline
    Miami predicted to be world’s second-best luxury market in ’23
    Miami predicted to be world’s second-best luxury market in ’23
    A photo illustration of Magic City Casino principal Isadore Havenick and Magic City Casino at 450 Northwest 37th Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Native American tribe under contract to buy Magic City Casino
    Native American tribe under contract to buy Magic City Casino
    Photo illustration of Bazbaz Development's Sonny Bazbaz along with a rendering of the planned development at 2134 North Miami Avenue in Wynwood (Getty, Bazbaz Development, LoopNet)
    Bazbaz buys Wynwood development site for mixed-use project
    Bazbaz buys Wynwood development site for mixed-use project
    A photo illustration of Treo Group’s Otto Boudet-Murias along with 1100 East 41st Street (top), 4005 East 10th Court (middle), and 3925 East 10th Court (bottom) in Hialeah (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/Otto Boudet-Murias)
    Treo sells Hialeah warehouses, doubles its investment
    Treo sells Hialeah warehouses, doubles its investment
    TA Realty Managing Partner James Buckingham and the industrial park at 9701-9793 Northwest 91st Court in Medley (TA Realty, CBRE)
    TA Realty drops $241M for Medley industrial park
    TA Realty drops $241M for Medley industrial park
    From left: Pantzer Properties’ Jason and Jordan Pantzer, Tricera Capital’s Ben Mandell, and 13th Floor Investments’ Arnaud Karsenti (Investments, Loopnet, Pantzer Properties, Tricera Capital)
    Pantzer pays $175M for newly built apartments in Miami’s MiMo
    Pantzer pays $175M for newly built apartments in Miami’s MiMo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.