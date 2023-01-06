Open Menu

Catsimatidis scores $252M construction loan for St. Pete condo tower

Lender for Gulf Coast’s tallest tower is Bank OZK

Miami /
Jan.January 06, 2023 08:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Billionaire developer John Catsimatidis along with a rendering of The Residences at 400 Central in St. Pete (Getty, Michael Saunders & Company)

Billionaire developer John Catsimatidis along with a rendering of The Residences at 400 Central in St. Pete (Getty, Michael Saunders & Company)

Billionaire developer John Catsimatidis closed on a $252 million construction loan for The Residences at 400 Central, which is expected to mark the tallest tower on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Catsimatidis’ New York-based Red Apple Real Estate secured the financing from Bank OZK, according to a press release. The Little Rock, Ark.-based lender has been busy in South Florida and other parts of the state recently, despite the slowdown in lending due to high interest rates and other economic pressures.

“It is very difficult to get any construction loan right now,” Catsimatidis said.

Construction of the 1.3-million-square-foot St. Petersburg tower is expected to go vertical by March and be completed by early 2025, he said. Suffolk Construction has installed the majority of the concrete pilings for the foundation.

Arquitectonica designed the 46-story, 515-foot building, planned for a full city block in the city’s downtown. It calls for 301 condos, 35,000 square feet of amenities, retail and restaurants, and more than 40,000 square feet of offices. The residential units will range from one- to four-bedroom condos.

About one third of the building’s condos are presold, Catsimatidis said. Prices start in the $900,000s, according to the project’s website.

Read more

The Greece-born, New York-based developer is worth more than $4 billion, according to Forbes. He’s best known as the owner of the New York City supermarket chain Gristedes. He also made his fortune in oil refineries, and gas stations with convenience stores. Catsimatidis’ other properties include a 450-unit oceanfront apartment complex on Coney Island.

A number of South Florida developers have expanded to Florida’s west coast, including the Related Group.

Catsimatidis said his company is opening an office in the St. Petersburg/Tampa area. He hired Kevin King, former chief of staff to St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, to find additional sites for the firm. Catsimatidis added that land prices in Miami are higher than he would like.

“If anyone is going broke, I’ll buy it,” he said.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bank OZKconstruction loansfinancingJohn Catsimatidistampa

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of One River Point with KAR Properties' Shahab Karmely and Fortune International Group's Edgardo Defortuna (One River Point, KAR Properties, Fortune International Group)
    Fortune, KAR score financing for One River Point condo tower
    Fortune, KAR score financing for One River Point condo tower
    From left: Jorge and Jon Paul Pérez with 444 Brickell Tower (Getty, Related)
    Related scores $164M construction loan for Brickell apartment tower
    Related scores $164M construction loan for Brickell apartment tower
    From left: Matis Cohen and Marisa Galbit with 72nd and Park (Getty, Crescent Heights)
    Galbut family and Matis Cohen score $98M loan for North Beach project
    Galbut family and Matis Cohen score $98M loan for North Beach project
    Kolter Urban’s Bob Vail with rendering of Selene Oceanfront Residences (Kolter Urban)
    Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
    Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
    Trinsic’s Brian Tusa and Aura Boca at 789 West Yamato Road (Trinsic Residential Group, Cushman & Wakefield)
    Trinsic scores $92M refi for Aura Boca apartment building
    Trinsic scores $92M refi for Aura Boca apartment building
    Alta principals Seth Wise and Joel Altman and rendering of Altra Kendall at 9501 Southwest 137th Avenue (Altman)
    Altman scores $75M construction loan for Kendall multifamily project
    Altman scores $75M construction loan for Kendall multifamily project
    Moishe Mana with Mana Wynwood (Getty, Google Maps)
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    A photo illustration of Moinian Group’s Joseph Moinian along with a rendering of Bezel Miami at 650 Northeast Second Avenue (Getty, Moinian Group)
    Moinian nabs $185M refi for Miami Worldcenter apartment tower
    Moinian nabs $185M refi for Miami Worldcenter apartment tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.