A Miami condo clinched the priciest sale spot at $4.7 million — marking a slow start for the first week of the year, after a strong close of 2022.

Park Grove in Coconut Grove had the priciest sale last week. Unit 9A at 2821 South Bayshore Drive in Miami went for $4.7 million. Alina Gallart with One Sotheby’s International Real Estate represented the seller, and Julian Cohen with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1 million to $4.7 million, compared with $900,000 to $7.3 million the previous week. It’s a reminder that while the South Florida condo market is strong, it’s not invincible. Only the Park Grove condo closed above $4 million. The second priciest sale came in at $3.9 million, and the remaining eight all closed below $3 million.

Condos spent an average of 53 days on the market last week and sold for an average price of $733,586 — or $522 per square foot. That’s an improvement over the last week of the year, when the average price per square foot was $508. The average number of days on the market the last week of the year was 57, according to data from Condo.com.

The $3.9 million sale, at Asia on Brickell Key in Miami, was brokered by Joao Carvalho with Jad Realty, and Ricardo Cruz with La Playa Properties Group. Carvalho represented the seller, and Cruz worked with the buyer for unit 2303 at 900 Brickell Key Boulevard.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 1st to Jan. 7th:

Most expensive

Park Grove, 2821 South Bayshore Drive, unit 9A | 38 days on the market | $4.7M | $1,454 psf | Listing agent: Alina Gallart with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Julian Cohen with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

400 Sunny Isles, 400 Sunny Isles Boulevard, unit 1016 | 51 days on the market | $1M | $657 psf | Listing agent: Karin Hartman with Hartman Realty Group | Buyer’s agent: Gladys Martinez with Elite Properties & Investments

Most days on market

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2303 | 700 days on the market | $3.9M | $1,148 psf | Listing agent: Joao Carvalho with Jad Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ricardo Cruz with La Playa Properties Group

Fewest days on market

Deering Bay, 13627 Deering Bay Drive, unit 101 | 10 days on the market | $1.9M | $693 psf | Listing agent: Geraldine Brodie with Onyx Realty | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Elliman