Open Menu

Park Grove tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1M to $4.7M

Miami /
Jan.January 10, 2023 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Park Grove at 1 Park Grove Lane in Miami (Google Maps)

Park Grove at 1 Park Grove Lane in Miami (Google Maps)

A Miami condo clinched the priciest sale spot at $4.7 million — marking a slow start for the first week of the year, after a strong close of 2022.

Park Grove in Coconut Grove had the priciest sale last week. Unit 9A at 2821 South Bayshore Drive in Miami went for $4.7 million. Alina Gallart with One Sotheby’s International Real Estate represented the seller, and Julian Cohen with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1 million to $4.7 million, compared with $900,000 to $7.3 million the previous week. It’s a reminder that while the South Florida condo market is strong, it’s not invincible. Only the Park Grove condo closed above $4 million. The second priciest sale came in at $3.9 million, and the remaining eight all closed below $3 million.

Condos spent an average of 53 days on the market last week and sold for an average price of $733,586 — or $522 per square foot. That’s an improvement over the last week of the year, when the average price per square foot was $508. The average number of days on the market the last week of the year was 57, according to data from Condo.com.

The $3.9 million sale, at Asia on Brickell Key in Miami, was brokered by Joao Carvalho with Jad Realty, and Ricardo Cruz with La Playa Properties Group. Carvalho represented the seller, and Cruz worked with the buyer for unit 2303 at 900 Brickell Key Boulevard.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 1st to Jan. 7th:

(Condo.com)

(Condo.com)

Most expensive

Park Grove, 2821 South Bayshore Drive, unit 9A | 38 days on the market | $4.7M | $1,454 psf | Listing agent: Alina Gallart with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Julian Cohen with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

400 Sunny Isles, 400 Sunny Isles Boulevard, unit 1016 | 51 days on the market | $1M | $657 psf | Listing agent: Karin Hartman with Hartman Realty Group | Buyer’s agent: Gladys Martinez with Elite Properties & Investments

Most days on market

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2303 | 700 days on the market | $3.9M | $1,148 psf | Listing agent: Joao Carvalho with Jad Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ricardo Cruz with La Playa Properties Group

Fewest days on market

Deering Bay, 13627 Deering Bay Drive, unit 101 | 10 days on the market | $1.9M | $693 psf | Listing agent: Geraldine Brodie with Onyx Realty | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Elliman




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventuraBrickell Keycoconut groveCondoscoral gablesMiamimiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Metronomic’s Kelly Beam and Ricky Trinidad along with the GroveHaus apartment building at 3265 Bird Avenue (Getty, Metronomic, Google Maps)
    Metronomic loses Coconut Grove project in foreclosure sale
    Metronomic loses Coconut Grove project in foreclosure sale
    From left: Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Fairchild Partners’ Sebastian Juncadella along with the Miami International Commerce Center at 8181 Northwest 14th Street in Doral (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/Sebastian Juncadella)
    Miami CRE brokers talk their book
    Miami CRE brokers talk their book
    Aerial of the data center development site purchased by EdgeConneX with EdgeConneX’s Randy Brouckman and Edmund Wilson (EdgeConneX, Google Maps)
    EdgeConneX buys dev site for data center in Doral
    EdgeConneX buys dev site for data center in Doral
    Centennial Management’s Lewis Swezy along with a rendering of the 190-unit Cordova Estates townhouse rental complex in Florida City (Getty, Centennial Management, Modis Architects)
    Centennial plans 190 affordable rentals in Florida City
    Centennial plans 190 affordable rentals in Florida City
    Swire Properties' Kieran Bowers and the current Mandarin Hotel supertall at 500 Brickell Key Avenue (Getty, Swire Properties, Google Maps)
    Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
    Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
    Southgate Towers in Miami Beach at 910 West Avenue in Miami Beach with Air Communities’ Terry Considine (Air Communities, Google Maps)
    Aimco spinoff Air pays $251M for South Beach Southgate Towers
    Aimco spinoff Air pays $251M for South Beach Southgate Towers
    From left: Len Blavatnik and Vlad Doronin along with a rendering of Aman Miami Beach at 3425 Collins Avenue (Getty, OKO Group, Access Industries)
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik score $242M construction loan for Aman Miami Beach
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik score $242M construction loan for Aman Miami Beach
    Nitin Motwani with Miami Worldcenter
    What are Community Development Districts? Inside a key financing mechanism for big developers
    What are Community Development Districts? Inside a key financing mechanism for big developers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.