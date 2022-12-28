Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average sale price fell in the week leading to Christmas.

Condo sales last week totaled $91.1 million, lower than the $99 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price fell for the second week in a row, landing last week at $646,000. That compares with $861,000 the week prior.

Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1 million to $18 million, compared with $1.7 million to $18.3 million the previous week.

Arte Surfside took the top spot last week. Unit LPH at 8955 Collins Avenue in Surfside sold for $18 million. Craig Heger with Echo Fine Properties had the listing, and Oren Alexander with Official represented the buyer.

Ocean House in Miami Beach took second place with a $9.2 million sale. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon with Corcoran represented the seller for PH3 at 125 Ocean Drive. Taylor Richardson, also with Corcoran, worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 18th to Dec. 24th:



Most expensive

Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit LPH | 43 days on the market | $18M | $3,552 psf | Listing agent: Craig Heger with Echo Fine Properties | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander with Official

Least expensive

One Paraiso, 3131 Northeast Seventh Avenue, unit 2005 | 43 days on the market | $1M | $960 psf | Listing agent: Adam Redolfi with Barnes International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Sandra Pariente with Charles Rutenberg Realty

Most days on market

Atlantic III, 21050 Northeast 38th Avenue, unit 3004 | 242 days on the market | $1.6M | $547 psf | Listing agent: Stuart Berger with Coldwell Banker | Buyer’s agent: Emma Hazzan with Elite International Realty

Fewest days on market

Ocean House, 125 Ocean Drive, unit PH3 | 1 day on the market | $9.2M | $3,995 psf | Listing agent: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Taylor Richardson with Corcoran