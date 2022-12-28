Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average sale price fell in the week leading to Christmas.
Condo sales last week totaled $91.1 million, lower than the $99 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price fell for the second week in a row, landing last week at $646,000. That compares with $861,000 the week prior.
Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1 million to $18 million, compared with $1.7 million to $18.3 million the previous week.
Arte Surfside took the top spot last week. Unit LPH at 8955 Collins Avenue in Surfside sold for $18 million. Craig Heger with Echo Fine Properties had the listing, and Oren Alexander with Official represented the buyer.
Ocean House in Miami Beach took second place with a $9.2 million sale. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon with Corcoran represented the seller for PH3 at 125 Ocean Drive. Taylor Richardson, also with Corcoran, worked with the buyer.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 18th to Dec. 24th:
Most expensive
Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit LPH | 43 days on the market | $18M | $3,552 psf | Listing agent: Craig Heger with Echo Fine Properties | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander with Official
Least expensive
One Paraiso, 3131 Northeast Seventh Avenue, unit 2005 | 43 days on the market | $1M | $960 psf | Listing agent: Adam Redolfi with Barnes International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Sandra Pariente with Charles Rutenberg Realty
Most days on market
Atlantic III, 21050 Northeast 38th Avenue, unit 3004 | 242 days on the market | $1.6M | $547 psf | Listing agent: Stuart Berger with Coldwell Banker | Buyer’s agent: Emma Hazzan with Elite International Realty
Fewest days on market
Ocean House, 125 Ocean Drive, unit PH3 | 1 day on the market | $9.2M | $3,995 psf | Listing agent: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Taylor Richardson with Corcoran