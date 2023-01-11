Open Menu

Metronomic loses Coconut Grove project in foreclosure sale

Firm already lost other development sites after it was saddled with debt

Miami /
Jan.January 11, 2023 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Metronomic’s Kelly Beam and Ricky Trinidad along with the GroveHaus apartment building at 3265 Bird Avenue (Getty, Metronomic, Google Maps)

Metronomic’s Kelly Beam and Ricky Trinidad along with the GroveHaus apartment building at 3265 Bird Avenue (Getty, Metronomic, Google Maps)

Developer Metronomic lost its completed Coconut Grove apartment project in a foreclosure sale, adding to its financial woes of recent years.

Wilmington Trust, the largest creditor on GroveHaus, sold the 10-unit building at 3265 Bird Avenue for $8.1 million in a foreclosure sale to Bolonki LLC, an entity led by Norberto Roman and Julia Roman, according to court records. The sale was on Nov. 1 and disclosed in a court filing in late December.

The sale caps off a two-year saga over the building. It also marks Metronomic’s failure to seize one last chance to keep the asset.

In 2020, Wilmington Trust sued Metronomic affiliate GroveHaus LLC to foreclose on a $5.8 million mortgage provided the prior year. Coral Gables-based Metronomic is led by Ricky Trinidad, though the suit named Kelly Beam, who leads GroveHaus LLC and also guaranteed the loan, according to court and state corporate records.

Metronomic got a break from the foreclosure case early last year by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, which stayed Wilmington’s suit. It was a short-lived reprieve for Metronomic, as a bankruptcy judge lifted the stay last April.

By June, Metronomic was on the hook for $8 million after Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Carlos Guzman ordered the firm to pay Wilmington’s loan, as well as interest, late charges, attorney fees and other costs.

That’s when Metronomic’s final opportunity arose. The firm and Wilmington worked out a settlement in June, allowing Metronomic to pay $7.9 million by Oct. 7 and avoid losing GroveHaus at an auction, according to court records. Yet, Wilmington proceeded with the foreclosure sale that month and closed the deal with Bolonki after Metronomic failed to pay by deadline.

Attorneys for Metronomic, who filed to dismiss the bankruptcy case on GroveHaus, and for Wilmington didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Four years ago, Metronomic also envisioned a mixed-use development with nearly 300,000 square feet in Coconut Grove, with passenger drones that would land on a helipad at the project. Grand Plaza was planned as a $74 million development with 12 buildings consisting of apartments, retail, offices, a hotel, community parks and plazas, and a farmers market.

But the development failed to take off when the firm became saddled with debt. It lost many of its properties in foreclosures in recent years.

Metronomic lost 17 of its Miami properties and two near Chicago two years ago after a bankruptcy judge approved an agreement between the firm and the lender, Fuse Funding, allowing Fuse to auction the real estate. Fuse Funding, an affiliate of Eyal Peretz’s Fort Lauderdale-based Fuse Group, won all 17 properties, some with construction underway at the time, through a credit bid in 2021.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcycoconut groveforeclosureslawsuitsMetronomicMiami-Dade CountymultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Fairchild Partners’ Sebastian Juncadella along with the Miami International Commerce Center at 8181 Northwest 14th Street in Doral (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/Sebastian Juncadella)
    Miami CRE brokers talk their book
    Miami CRE brokers talk their book
    Aerial of the data center development site purchased by EdgeConneX with EdgeConneX’s Randy Brouckman and Edmund Wilson (EdgeConneX, Google Maps)
    EdgeConneX buys dev site for data center in Doral
    EdgeConneX buys dev site for data center in Doral
    Centennial Management’s Lewis Swezy along with a rendering of the 190-unit Cordova Estates townhouse rental complex in Florida City (Getty, Centennial Management, Modis Architects)
    Centennial plans 190 affordable rentals in Florida City
    Centennial plans 190 affordable rentals in Florida City
    Swire Properties' Kieran Bowers and the current Mandarin Hotel supertall at 500 Brickell Key Avenue (Getty, Swire Properties, Google Maps)
    Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
    Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
    Southgate Towers in Miami Beach at 910 West Avenue in Miami Beach with Air Communities’ Terry Considine (Air Communities, Google Maps)
    Aimco spinoff Air pays $251M for South Beach Southgate Towers
    Aimco spinoff Air pays $251M for South Beach Southgate Towers
    From left: Len Blavatnik and Vlad Doronin along with a rendering of Aman Miami Beach at 3425 Collins Avenue (Getty, OKO Group, Access Industries)
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik score $242M construction loan for Aman Miami Beach
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik score $242M construction loan for Aman Miami Beach
    Nitin Motwani with Miami Worldcenter
    What are Community Development Districts? Inside a key financing mechanism for big developers
    What are Community Development Districts? Inside a key financing mechanism for big developers
    Park Grove at 1 Park Grove Lane in Miami (Google Maps)
    Park Grove tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Park Grove tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.